PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic will not allow Russia’s team to compete at the under-18 women’s ice hockey world championship in January, the government’s interior minister said on Wednesday.

“There are government regulations, a government resolution, in place that, de facto, prohibit the issuance of visas for Russian athletes to participate in our championship,” Interior Minister Lubomír Metnar said after meeting the representatives of the Czech Ice Hockey Federation.

The minister referred to a government directive from 2023 that banned Russian athletes from receiving Czech visas due to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year earlier.

Metnar said another government member, Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, had informed the other countries in the European visa-free Schengen zone about the Czech stance.

Even if the Russians are granted visas in another Schengen zone country, his ministry “has legal tools to solve such a situation,” Metnar said. “Entry into Czech territory would not be permitted.”

The Czechs will inform the International Ice Hockey Federation about their position, secretary general Jan Černý said.

“For us, it is crucial to able to host the championship here and that it is safe,” Černý said.

The eight-team tournament is scheduled for January 8–16 in the city of Ostrava.

The Czech announcement follows a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling late last month. It overturned an IIHF ban on Russian national teams that had been in place since soon after the invasion of Ukraine.

The CAS ruling has prompted a backlash in hockey. Seven European nations at the 16-team men’s world championship scheduled in May have said they will not play against Russia in the tournament. Germany, too, is weighing up whether it can continue as host.

The IIHF is also facing pressure from sponsors who don’t want their brands associated with the Russian team.

Russia won’t compete at the world junior hockey championship starting next month because of tournament host Canada’s decision to bar its players.

The governments of Finland, Sweden and Norway have all either tightened their border controls to bar entry to Russian athletes, or have said they are planning to.

See AP’s full sports coverage here