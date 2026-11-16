PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar had internal brace surgery on his right elbow earlier in the offseason and is expected to be ready around the scheduled start of the regular season.

The team confirmed the surgery and the hopeful timetable on Monday.

The 24-year-old Lawlar has been one of the team's top prospects for several years, but various injuries have kept him off the field for big chunks of time. Wrist and hamstring injuries limited him to 44 games last season.

Lawlar was good when he played and has become a solid defensive center fielder despite coming through the D-backs' minor league system as a shortstop. He hit .258 with six homers and a .778 OPS in 136 plate appearances in 2026.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here