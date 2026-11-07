D-backs' outfielder Corbin Carroll has surgery on right elbow, should be ready for spring training

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll had surgery this week to remove loose bodies in his right elbow and should be ready for the scheduled start of spring training in February.

The team confirmed the surgery on Friday. A full recovery is expected to take about eight weeks.

The three-time All-Star hit .239 with 22 homers, 78 RBIs, 33 doubles and a league-high 17 triples last season despite battling multiple injuries, including hamate bone surgery that caused him to miss much of spring training. He also dealt with back soreness during the last few months of the season, which was part of the reason he struggled in the second half after a hot start.

The 26-year-old has been one of the D-backs' best players since he won NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2023 and led the team to a surprise World Series appearance. He was awarded his first Gold Glove earlier this month for his work in right field.

Carroll's elbow surgery was first reported by The Arizona Republic.

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