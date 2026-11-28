SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devon Dampier threw for five touchdowns and a career-high 393 yards and No. 2 Utah finished undefeated in the regular season, dominating West Virginia 52-28 on Friday night.

After throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Braden Pegan on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Dampier pumped his fists and shouted to the sky as the sold-out crowd chanted, “Heisman! Heisman!”

Dampier certainly made a convincing case to the Heisman voters as the best player on a top team. The senior completed 17 of 21 passes and had a passer efficiency rating of 316.7, the highest in a Power 4 conference game this season, in what may be his final game in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

He tacked on one more TD pass, an 8-yard strike to Larry Simmons with 8:55 left in the third quarter, to make it 52-7 and then watched the rest of the game from the sideline.

The Utes (12-0, 9-0 Big 12, No. 2 CFP) scored on all seven drives (six TDs) while Dampier was in the game and Utah extended its nation-leading winning streak to 18 games.

Pegan caught five passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns and Simmons had three receptions for 74 yards.

Unless they get severely outclassed by Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship next Friday, the Utes are odds-on favorites to retain a first-round bye in their first College Football Playoff appearance.

Scotty Fox Jr. threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns for the Mountaineers (5-7, 2-7).

West Virginia quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. missed the game with a bruised left ankle he first sustained against Kansas two weeks ago and took him out of the game against Houston last week.

Dampier threw three touchdowns in the first half — to Pegan, Kyri Shoels and Wayshawn Parker — and Daniel Bray scored on a 14-yard run. Creed Whittemore also returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown, the third-longest in Utah history and the longest this season in the FBS.

Utah led 38-0 but Fox scored on a 2-yard rush 0:12 before halftime to get the Mountaineers on the board.

Utah finished undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 2008 and the seventh time in school history. In 2004, the Utes also won all their games and became the first nonpower conference school to bust the Bowl Championship Series, beating Pittsburgh 35-7 in the Fiesta Bowl.

The takeaway

West Virginia: Fox started six games for West Virginia as a freshman a year ago but has seen Hawkins take the offense to a higher level this season. A healthy Hawkins probably wouldn't have mattered in this one as West Virginia’s worst-ranked FBS passing defense left Utah receivers wide open on nearly every play. The loss ensured the Mountaineers will not reach a bowl in consecutive seasons for first time since 1990-1992.

Utah: The Utes have been in several tight games in the fourth quarter this year and had to rely on Dampier’s heroics to win, but that wasn’t necessary in this one as Utah rolled to 531 total yards. Dampier showed his importance as Utah's offense ground to a halt after he sat down. The lopsided win bolstered the argument that this Utah squad is the best team in their 133 years of football history.

Up next

West Virginia: The Mountaineers have likely concluded their season.

Utah: The Utes will face Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship next Friday night in Arlington, Texas. ___

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