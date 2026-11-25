JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Dar and Dallas Hobbs each scored 15 points as Rice beat Ohio 82-74 on Wednesday.

Dar also added seven rebounds for the Owls (6-2). Hobbs added five assists. Eternity Eguagie went 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Dusan Makitan led the way for the Bobcats (4-2) with 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Ohio also got 13 points from Javan Simmons. Siebe Ledegen finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Rice led Ohio at the half, 41-40, with Dar (eight points) its high scorer before the break. Carmelo Adkins’ 3-pointer with 19:07 left in the second half gave Rice the lead for good at 44-42.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.