Darian Mensah, Mark Fletcher Jr. lead unbeaten No. 4 Miami past Clemson 41-13

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Darian Mensah threw for 227 yards and a touchdown and had a 34-yard scoring run as No. 4 Miami routed Clemson 41-13 on Saturday night to seize sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Mark Fletcher Jr. ran for 77 yards and two touchdowns and Cooper Barkate added five catches for 98 yards — including a 66-yard TD reception — for the Hurricanes (5-0, 3-0 ACC), who started 5-0 for the second straight season.

Freshman Tait Reynolds completed 29 of 44 passes for a career-high 295 yards with one interception for Clemson (4-2, 2-1), which came in as a 17 1/2-point home underdog, the largest spread in the Dabo Swinney era.

It was the fourth worse loss for the Tigers under Swinney.

There was a ton of energy in Memorial Stadium leading up to the primetime kickoff, but Clemson went three-and-out on its first series and Mensah responded by throwing a quick tunnel screen to Cooper Barkate, who beat two defenders and raced to the end on Miami's second play from scrimmage for a 7-0 lead.

It marked the 23rd straight game Mensah has thrown a TD pass dating to his time at Duke, where he led the Blue Devils to the ACC championship last season.

Mensah made it 17-3 when he scampered 34 yards for a score, fumbling just before he got to the end zone and then recovering it in the end zone and the nation's No. 1 offense seemed poised to blowout the Tigers.

Clemson's defense stiffened forcing two punts and a turnover on downs to keep the Tigers in the game.

But Reynolds and the offense couldn't get on track.

He was sacked five times by the country's No. 2-ranked defense in the first half and held out of the end zone. The Hurricanes eventually wore down Clemson's defense and Fletcher walked into the end zone from 2 yards out late in the third quarter to make it 24-6.

Clemson was able to find the end zone on a 2-yard run by Gideon Davidson with 12 minutes remaining, but Fletcher scored his second touchdown of the game by vaulting over the line and into the end zone.

J.J. Dunningan returned a Reynolds interception for a touchdown for the final margin.

Injuries piled up early on Miami

Hurricanes starting right tackle Matthew McCoy and right guard Max Buchanan both left in the first half, although McCoy was able to return in the second.

The Takeaway

Miami: Mensah came into the game completing 88.7% of his passes this season while averaging more than 300 yards passing per game with 14 touchdowns and no interceptions and only 12 incompletions. While this wasn't his best statistical performance it was enough to get the win. And Miami showed its balance and ability to run the ball with Fletcher.

Clemson: The Tigers offensive line needs to find a way to protect Reynolds or he's never going to make it through the season. Clemson's defense played well considering the opponent, but the Tigers hurt themselves with 10 penalties for 91 yards.

Up Next

Both teams are off next weekend before returning to action Oct. 17, with Clemson hosting Charleston Southern, and Miami at home against Florida State.

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