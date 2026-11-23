By the time Zakiya Mabery learned that a $2 billion data center was planned just a 10-minute walk from her house, officials had already approved it.

The 200-acre facility in Augusta, Georgia, was first authorized in 2022 without a public hearing that would’ve allowed the community to voice their concerns.

Just months before the facility known as Project Eisenhower came to be, Mabery bought her home in a new housing development called Hayne’s Station. Since then, two-thirds of the people who’ve moved into the community have been Black.

“We would’ve never purchased a house if we knew a data center was coming,” she said about the project that began construction earlier this year.

Mabery’s experience exposes the racial divide in America’s data center boom — not just in where facilities are built, but in who gets a chance to question them.

Majority-Black communities are more than two times more likely to host a data center than majority-white ones and far less likely to receive the chance to hear about the projects before they’re approved or offer their opinion through public comment.

“It seems like (processes) are being built to silence citizens,” Mabery said at an Augusta Planning Commission meeting this past summer.

In recent years, dozens of AI data centers in communities home to hundreds of thousands of Americans have been approved without a public hearing .

For Black communities, the data center boom is extending a familiar pattern of environmental racism that has plagued families for generations.

Black communities are hosting infrastructure that generates wealth elsewhere. Meanwhile, they live with the pollution and disinvestment that undermines economic opportunity and contributes to poor health outcomes and premature deaths in their neighborhoods.

The stakes are growing as tech companies pour hundreds of billions of dollars into new infrastructure. President Donald Trump has pulled the levers of government in favor of these companies as he’s cast AI dominance as a competition the United States cannot afford to lose to China.

His administration has ordered agencies to exempt data centers projects from federal environmental review and to revise federal rules to accelerate their construction. At the same time, he has pushed federal agencies to limit the opportunities for public comment as the building boom reaches communities already carrying generations of industrial burdens.

The opportunity for residents to speak their mind is consequential to the outcome of a data center project.

On average, communities that have received a hearing before construction are nearly 80% white on average. Those without one are roughly 60% people of color.

When communities have received a public hearing, data centers have been blocked 66% of the time. When they don’t, they’re approved 80% of the time, according to Zoned Out, a tool created by researchers at Harvard University .

“We know disparities already exist in our communities, and now in the case of data centers, we’re seeing the targeting that happens without any say. It is systemic injustice,” said Aino Halonen, a former AI worker who led the Harvard study.

The racial disparities showed up during November’s midterm election . More than 40 jurisdictions nationwide allowed voters to decide if they wanted data centers in their communities via ballot measures. White residents made up an average of over 83% of the population in these places, compared with less than 5% for Black residents.

The racial divide behind the data center boom

In Georgia, Mabery and her neighbors want a voice in what happens to their homes, health, and finances.

Data centers have increased PM 2.5 air pollution , which Black Americans die from at the highest rate in the U.S. The pollution can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, causing respiratory and cardiovascular disease. It is linked to asthma attacks, strokes, dementia, and cancer.

Carbon emissions from data centers are also connected to the intensification of climate change. America’s largest data centers are responsible for an estimated 25.7 million metric tons of climate change-causing carbon dioxide emissions annually — more than emissions from entire countries like Kenya and Guatemala.

“These are not emotional concerns. This is where we live. We invested here. We live and bear the impact here,” Augusta resident Charles Zabel said about the data center. “We ought to have a voice in this. So far, we have not had a meaningful voice in this discussion. Representation does not mean protecting a project. Representation means protecting the people who already call this place home.”

Researchers at George Washington University Law School joined American University researchers to analyze the placement of more than 5,200 data centers in the U.S., finding the major racial divide in where they’re found.

Researchers accounted for income, population density, home values, and proximity to major power lines, and compared neighborhoods within the same state to test whether economics or geography explained the racial disparities in where data centers were located and the benefits the communities received.

Even after those adjustments, neighborhoods with larger Black, Latino, and Asian populations remained most likely to have these negative experiences with data centers.

“Even when you control for all of that, race stands out,” said Dhanaraj Thakur, director of the Fair Technology Initiative at George Washington University.

“I think it’s important to show that this is not some anecdotal thing that’s happening in a few cities like Memphis or elsewhere,” he added. “It’s actually happening across the country.”

The difference often comes down to zoning. Due to the long tentacles of segregation and redlining, Black people are far more likely to live in communities that are home to tracts zoned for industrial use.

When a data center requires rezoning from, say, commercial to industrial, the approval process generally includes public notice, a hearing, and a vote. But if the land is already zoned industrial, developers can secure permits through an administrative review without requiring opportunities for residents to intervene.

As Capital B has reported , there have been several incidents where developers have pursued projects in poorer, majority-Black neighborhoods with more lax public hearing requirements after encountering opposition in wealthier, whiter areas.

After a data center was proposed in a wealthy, 65% white community in North Carolina, for example, thousands of residents were able to submit signatures and comments against the project. Then, the developer withdrew the project.

Weeks later, that same developer moved the project to another county in North Carolina, where the closest neighborhood was predominantly Black and had a median income that was just one-third of the former community’s. Commissioners in the county quickly approved the project in a 6-1 vote.

Who benefits from data center development?

Even as data centers are more likely to be in communities of color, these same communities are less likely to receive major economic benefits, Thakur’s study found. Campuses operated by tech giants such as Meta, Google, and Microsoft are more likely to generate property-tax revenue and implement community benefit agreements, but those campuses are more likely to be in majority-white neighborhoods than communities of color.

That pattern raises the prospect that communities of color are shouldering the financial and environmental burdens of data center development writ large without the same potential financial rewards, the researchers wrote.

“A lot of the rhetoric coming from industry is that there are lots of economic benefits from data centers — tax revenue and job creation,” Thakur said. “These are what the industry groups promise, even though we’ve seen a lot of contradictions to that. But even if you do accept that as fact, the research shows that communities of color are less likely to receive those benefits.”

According to some analyses, Black workers make up just 7% of AI workers compared to 13% of the general population.

As for construction, for one week last fall, Capital B spent every morning and evening outside the site for Meta’s data center in northern Louisiana, the largest project in North America. The two closest towns are over 80% Black. None of the workers Capital B spoke to or saw drive off in their Ford F-150s were Black.

As Black communities bear the brunt of this crisis, increasingly, they’ve also been left out of the imagined face of the opposition. Nationwide, roughly 70% of Americans opposed data centers. As such, the fight has been framed by advocates and politicians as one that crosses all racial and political boundaries.

But researchers found that the flattening of data center opposition to an “American problem” has erased the racial injustices permeating the boom.

Communities that have been highlighted via the media in resistance to data centers were about 79% white on average, compared with 53% white in communities without recorded opposition. They said that the disparity reflects unequal media coverage, political influence, and organizing resources.

“It’s interesting that only some communities are being highlighted as opposing it,” Thakur said. “It is erasing the nuance and racial inequality” at the heart of the boom.

At Capital B, we’ve highlighted Black communities fighting data centers everywhere from Memphis to Maryland and Mississippi .

In Augusta, where the community closest to the massive data center site is 67% Black, residents are committed to fighting for a say. This summer, the board of commissioners approved a temporary moratorium on data center development. The $2 billion construction project was not included in the blockage.

“We are asking for respect,” Mabery said.

This report is a collaboration between Capital B , the Pulitzer Center and The Associated Press.