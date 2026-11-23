David Bailey says very little off the field. The New York Jets rookie edge rusher is cordial but succinct.

During games, though, he might be the loudest player around. And it has nothing to do with anything he says.

“Any time he’s on the field, he gives us a chance for something big to happen,” coach Aaron Glenn said. "He’s a big-time playmaker. I call guys like him ‘pressure players.’ He’s able to make big plays at a time of need and he does a good job at that.”

During what has been an otherwise mostly dreary season for the 3-8 Jets, Bailey has been a huge bright spot.

The No. 2 overall pick out of Texas Tech in April had two sacks in New York's 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, giving him 9 1/2 for the season and ranking him third in the league. Bailey doesn't celebrate much after making plays. He gets right back to his business, which is wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.

“I love him,” wide receiver Garrett Wilson said. “Every time I watch him make a play, I just get so happy and excited.”

Bailey is a half-sack from tying the Jets' rookie record set by Hugh Douglas in 1995. He also has an NFL-leading six forced fumbles. Bailey is the first player since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 to have at least 9 1/2 sacks and six or more forced fumbles through 10 career games.

He also has a team-leading 14 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss.

“Yeah, I mean, I'm blessed,” Bailey said. “I think there’s more important things to focus on right now. I think we played a great game. So I think the team just needs to keep on looking forward. And I feel there’s a lot of success in the future for the team.”

With Bailey undoubtedly among those leading the way.

The Jets hold three first-round picks in next year's draft — currently Nos. 4, 5 and 15 — with a chance to bring in more franchise-shaping talent. And despite the struggles this season, likely a 16th straight year without a postseason appearance, New York knows it already has a major building block in Bailey, who is among the front-runners for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Linebacker Demario Davis, in his 15th NFL season, has been impressed with how Bailey goes about his daily process. It's similar, he said, to former All-Pro teammates who are now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Those guys have a regimen and a routine that doesn’t change based on what’s going on around them, and that’s very rare to see for a rookie,” Davis said. “A lot of rookies are learning what their process is and he is still learning. He’s already doing it at a high level. So he’s only going to get better, which is, it’s going to be scary for a lot of quarterbacks for a long time. And it’s going to be good for the Jets for a long time.”

What’s working

Offensive line and running game. The O-line had one of its best performances, helping power an effective rushing attack with Breece Hall running for 86 yards on 20 carries and Braelon Allen getting 75 yards on 16 attempts.

“Everything stems from that,” Glenn said of the O-line. “At this time of the year, this is really when your offensive line really shows up and shows exactly who they are. I thought our guys did a good job of that yesterday.”

What needs help

Run defense. New York allowed Los Angeles to rush for 158 yards a week after allowing 201 in a loss to Buffalo . The Jets ranks 30th in the NFL in rush defense, giving up an average of 137.4 yards on the ground per game.

Stock up

WR Sterling Shepard. The 33-year-old veteran caught two touchdown passes in his third game with the Jets while filling in for the injured Omar Cooper Jr. and Isaiah Williams. Shepard has been elevated three times from the practice squad, so New York will need to sign him to the active roster for him to play again. “He's just a grinder,” Wilson said. “Once he gets the ball in his hands, we all know what he can do.”

Stock down

The tank crowd. The Jets have reached the point in another subpar season when some fans root for losses to improve the team’s draft standing while others celebrate the thrill of victory, regardless of how it affects things in April.

Glenn and the players, of course, shrug it all off.

“We deserve it, man," Shepard said of the win. "We work so hard every week. Obviously, the outcome hasn’t been there, but I think we’re on the up from here.”

Injuries

The Jets came out of the game without any new injuries. Cooper and Williams will be evaluated throughout the week. Same for DL David Onyemata, whose 21-day practice window was opened last week as he looks to return from injured reserve after an abdominal injury in Week 2.

Key numbers

81.8% — The Jets went 9 of 11 on third downs, registering the team's highest conversion percentage in a game since 1978, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Next steps

The Jets will look to make it two wins in a row when they travel to Miami to face the Dolphins, whose lone victory this season came against New York in Week 7.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here