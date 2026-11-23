FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Josh Scovens scored 28 points as Davidson beat Northern Iowa 79-48 on Monday.

Scovens also had eight rebounds for the Wildcats (4-2). Jackson Keith went 5 of 7 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Sam Brown shot 6 for 11, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding seven assists.

Greyson Uelmen finished with 16 points for the Panthers (3-4).

Davidson took the lead with 19:26 left in the first half and did not trail again. Scovens led his team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 34-25 at the break. Davidson extended its lead to 51-30 during the second half, fueled by a 15-0 scoring run. Nick Janowski scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.