NEW YORK (AP) — Daquan Davis led LIU with 26 points, including the game-winning free throw with three seconds left in double overtime, and the Sharks defeated UNC Wilmington 115-114 on Wednesday.

Davis also contributed six assists for the Sharks (1-6). Jakhi Howard added 25 points and eight rebounds. Kamari Jones finished with 20 points. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Sharks.

Tahlan Pettway finished with 25 points, five assists and five steals for the Seahawks (4-1). UNC Wilmington also got 24 points and 15 rebounds from Patrick Wessler. Tyler Nelson also had 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

LIU entered halftime up 51-48. Davis paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. LIU was outscored by three points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 93-93.

Up next

LIU next plays Sunday against Fairfield at home, and UNC Wilmington will visit Norfolk State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.