'Decent' game by Arvell Reese shows why the Giants saw him as an every-down linebacker

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Arvell Reese turned in a dominant performance with Hall of Fame New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor in attendance, then downplayed it.

“With a guy like that in the building, him setting the standard for how that position is supposed to be played back in the day, it definitely means a lot to play a decent game like that,” Reese said.

Decent?

“A bunch of plays I left out there,” he said.

Reese made plenty of them, showing why the Giants took him with the fifth pick in the draft and saw him as an every-down linebacker instead of an edge rusher. He led them with nine tackles, including one for loss, had three pass breakups and picked off Jacoby Brissett for his first NFL interception.

“He has really taken off,” coach John Harbaugh said after New York beat Arizona 36-24 to improve to 3-1 this season. “He was all over the field again. He played great.”

The tackles were not the most of his young career because he had 13 the previous week against Tennessee . But the Ohio State product was noticeable throughout the Cardinals game as the Giants improved to 3-1.

“He's playing out of his mind,” 2025 No. 3 pick Abdul Carter said.

Reese attributed his success to being in the moment and staying poised.

“Having that win-the-game-on-defense mentality,” Reese said. “Just trying to show up, play for the person beside me. Not playing selfishly: trying to show up for the person beside me.”

Reese, who played all 66 snaps on defense, isn't the only member of this rookie class shining. No. 10 pick Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa has started all four games at right guard, and third-round receiver Malachi Fields made his first career touchdown catch against Arizona.

What’s working

Only Miami had fewer sacks than the Giants' one through three games. They had the third-worst quarterback pressure rate.

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson adjusted, blitzing Brissett on 53.8% of drop-backs and pressuring him on 38.5% of his throws, according to NFL NextGen Stats. Brissett threw three interceptions, including his final pass that Deonte Banks returned 98 yards for a pick-6.

“The thinking was to hurry him up, try to get the ball out of his hand as quick as we could,” Harbaugh said. “He was going to get the ball out quick, try not to take sacks, although we got a few sacks. And the ball came out pretty quick those last four plays, so it helped us.”

What needs help

It was forgotten by the time Banks ran around the field celebrating, but a brutally slow start made the first quarter utterly forgettable. The Cardinals went on two lengthy touchdown drives, the Giants failed to get into the end zone and it was 14-3 just 12 minutes in.

“We can play so much better,” Harbaugh said.

Stock up

Jameis Winston, starting quarterback?

Sunday had it all: some crazy throws interspersed with missing would-be pass catchers and getting picked off twice. Winston finished 18 of 29 for 250 yards and three TDs, and newly acquired J.J. McCarthy never got on the field.

“I’m heating up and I’m starting to get better, better and better,” Winston said. “Last week, I was questioning if I could even throw. This week, I’ve got people talking about the Jameis Winston experience again.”

There were things to like and a lot of the opposite.

“I thought he played well, except for the turnovers,” Harbaugh said. “The turnovers were the thing, and those were throws he can make — he can make in his sleep. That’s something to clean up.”

Stock down

John Michael Schmitz, who missed practice Friday for the birth of his first child, did not start at center as he did for the bulk of his first three professional seasons. Instead, it was Bryan Hudson.

“It just made sense,” Harbaugh said. “JMS, he’d been up. His wife had the baby. He didn’t have a lot of rest. It just made sense, and I think it paid off. It’s not a long-term thing. I mean, we just have two centers we really like.”

Injuries

Braxton Berrios' foot injury turned Charlie Jones into the punt returner. Jones was promoted from the practice squad to replace Odell Beckham Jr. when the 33-year-old receiver was released last week.

If safety Jason Pinnock misses time after getting concussed, it could be a path back to the active roster for Ar'Darius Washington, who was inactive against Arizona.

Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston left with a neck injury.

Key number

3 — Years since the Giants' last three-game winning streak from Nov. 19-Dec. 11, 2023, a drought that would end if they win at Washington this weekend.

Next steps

Probably expect Jayden Daniels to start for the Commanders after he missed the past two games with a dislocated left elbow and Mariota injured his right knee in London.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here