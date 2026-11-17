BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Buffaloes suddenly have a full head of steam — just like the latest version of their hard-charging live mascot Ralphie .

She's running with tenacity, even losing one of her handlers on a recent loop around Folsom Field. Colorado certainly followed her lead in a win over a ranked Houston squad last weekend, one that kept the Buffaloes (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) in the running for bowl eligibility and lowered the hot seat on coach Deion Sanders to lukewarm.

Sanders even kidded Tuesday about how the current Ralphie's predecessor, the one who didn't care much for taking the field, “might have been in the portal,” he quipped.

"This Ralphie is balling,” Sanders said of the mascot nicknamed Brandy, who's getting faster and stronger since her debut last season.

Speaking of the transfer portal

Some of Sanders' additions out of the transfer portal this season made big contributions Friday. That included Alabama transfer Richard Young, who rushed for 99 yards and two TDs, and TCU/Vanderbilt transfer Randon Fontenette, whose 14-tackle performance earned him Big 12 defensive player of the week honors. The Buffaloes look to keep it rolling Saturday at Cincinnati (5-5, 2-5), with the team needing two wins to avoid a third losing campaign in four seasons under Sanders.

“We don’t care about outside noise,” Sanders said as he showed up for his weekly news conference wearing a No. 21 jersey and gloves after helping out the defense on scout team. "My whole life has been noise. .. I’ve never been anywhere or done anything under silence.

“When it’s silent, that means you ain’t doing nothing. You’re not perfecting or provoking change or making noise yourself.”

Heading into Friday's game, the hashtag #PlayForPrime was all over social media. It inspired him.

“I should hashtag, ‘I coach for them,’” Sanders said. "Since I’ve been here, hadn’t it been about the kids? When it’s not about the kid, that’s when it’s a problem. It’s about the kids. Not only the athletic part of it, but I think since I've been here, we've talked about the academics. We've talked about how they act in the community. We've talked about how they act at home with their siblings and with their parents or loved ones.

“We want to dominate all of that, not just the football field. I know that’s most important to many, but I want a good man when they leave this program.”

A test on the road

Colorado is 1-9 away from Folsom Field over the past two seasons. Sanders doesn't buy into the notion their routine needs to be overhauled.

“I don’t know if ‘routine’ ever beat me," he said. "I never sat up here in the press conference after the game — I played the game for 14 years and played a lot of baseball games — and said, ‘Man, that routine got me today. It kicked my butt.'

“It’s the players and the coaches. We've got to do a better job, starting with I — I've got to do a better job of rallying this team together."

Isaac Wilson and the offense looked well-versed in the “Go-Go” scheme, a high-octane system brought in by coordinator Brennan Marion. They amassed 466 total yards in the 42-32 win over the Cougars, including four TDs of 30 or more yards.

A glimmer of what that offense can be?

“It’s not necessarily what we can be, it’s what we already knew we were,” said DeKalon Taylor, who had a 67-yard TD run on his only carry against Houston. "It was just exciting to finally put it all together and show people like, ‘Hey, we are who we say we are.’"

Part of their mentality.

“It’s always been us against them,” Taylor said. “We’ve always kind of been counted out. So we focus on what we can do to change the narrative.”

This is a team that's weathered a QB change — from Julian “JuJu” Lewis to Wilson — and a five-game skid. The Buffaloes have momentum after their first win over an AP top-15 team since 2007.

“I love what I see on a daily basis," Sanders said. "I know that’s hard to believe for some looking at the record. But these are some really good kids. There’s some really, really good kids in there fighting to the end.”

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