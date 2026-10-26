Delegations meeting in Tehran with region on edge over potential for renewed fighting

CAIRO (AP) — High-level delegations from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey were in Tehran on Monday for meetings with Iranian authorities to try to avert renewed fighting between Iran and Israel and the United States, two regional officials said.

The talks come as many in Iran are girding themselves for the possible return to a return to all-out war, as Israeli and American leaders have been sharpening their threats ahead of pending elections in both countries , while Iranian leaders have remained defiant.

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and the head of Turkey’s intelligence service were to meet with Iran’s top security officials and negotiators to push for a deal between Tehran and Washington. The war in Yemen and strikes by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia were topics also on the table, said the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

An Iranian official, also speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters, confirmed the arrival of the officials.

Saudi Arabia said in a statement that the delegations hoped to find “ways to de-escalate tensions, enhance regional security and promote its stability.”

With worries about renewed fighting ahead of Israel's election on Tuesday and the Nov. 3 elections in the United States, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, on the weekend said Tehran had not closed the window of diplomacy and that messages were being passed to the U.S. via intermediaries.

With negotiations long stalled, Baghaei said that the U.S. appears to be persisting in unilateral demands and that Trump and U.S. officials repeatedly use the phrase “complete surrender,” which Baghaei said no Iranian accepts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meantime, repeated his warning on Sunday that Iran or its proxies could attack ahead of the close elections to disrupt the vote, citing intelligence.

“The (military) is ready both to defend and to strike,” he said in a video statement, adding: “You will suffer disproportionate blows far greater than you can imagine.”

Israel’s Channel 12 reported Sunday night that Netanyahu and his military chief of staff clashed over an instruction by Netanyahu to carry out an “action” that the army believes could quickly trigger a resumption of the conflict with Iran.

Netanyahu described the Channel 12 report as nonsense during an appearance on another broadcaster, Channel 14. There was no immediate military comment.

AP journalists Victoria Eastwood in Cairo, Natalie Melzer in Tel Aviv, Israel and David Rising in Bangkok contributed to this story.