GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Danny Delgardo III had 20 points in North Carolina A&T’s 82-70 victory over Morgan State on Wednesday.

Delgardo added five rebounds for the Aggies (3-2). Will Felton added 18 points while going 5 of 12 and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line and had 13 rebounds.

Alfred Worrell Jr. finished with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Bears (4-2). Jeremiah Kwarteng added 14 points for Morgan State. Ibi Traore finished with 10 points.

N.C. A&T took the lead with 5:58 left in the first half and did not trail again. Felton led the team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 44-34 at the break. N.C. A&T outscored Morgan State in the second half by two points, with Delgardo scoring a team-high seven points after intermission.

Up next

N.C. A&T plays Monday against South Carolina State on the road, and Morgan State hosts Cornell on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.