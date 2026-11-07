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Democrat Nancy Lacore wins election to U.S. House in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District

A former naval officer won the South Carolina congressional race; she will succeed the departing Republican incumbent

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LA NACION
Democrat Nancy Lacore wins election to U.S. House in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District
Democrat Nancy Lacore wins election to U.S. House in South Carolina's 1st Congressional DistrictSusan Walsh - AP

Democrat Nancy Lacore won election Friday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, defeating Republican Jenny Costa Honeycutt. Lacore is a former Navy vice admiral who served as chief of the Navy Reserve before Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired her last year without explanation, part of a series of steps targeting military leaders during President Donald Trump's second term. Honeycutt is an attorney and a member of the Charleston County Council. The winner succeeds Rep. Nancy Mace, the Republican vacating the seat after unsuccessfully running for governor. The Associated Press declared Lacore the winner at 6:51 p.m. EST.

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