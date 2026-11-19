Dozens of American leaders are walking the halls of ongoing United Nations climate talks —as observers with little official power since the U.S. government pulled out of the entire process.

State, local and private officials give advice, spread good will and attend meetings, lots of them. They do not have a chair at the negotiating table. However, at climate talks — called COP31 , being held in the Turkish resort town of Antalya — they can convey the message that while the U.S. government may not care about climate change, many Americans do.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to explain to people that while our federal government is not standing up the way that certainly we think they should... we can move forward even in the absence of poor leadership,” said Gina McCarthy, former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief, who leads the climate advocacy network America’s All In.

McCarthy’s organization is one of the groups coordinating an American delegation of more than 120 state, local and business leaders at COP31. It includes 18 Democratic lawmakers, city mayors, former Vice President Al Gore, former Secretary of State and chief climate envoy John Kerry and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a potential U.S. presidential candidate in 2028.

U.S. Representative Mike Levin, a California Democrat, said he and his 17 colleagues have attended between 60 and 70 meetings at COP31 so far. “In every single meeting, I think, we’re making that good faith attempt to signal that we are all in," Levin said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“It won’t happen overnight, but I think there is a general acknowledgment that the United States is needed in the room,” Levin added. “Over time, we’ll restore trust and confidence, as we’ve attempted to do in these last few days.”

The U.S. is absent from talks but doubles down on polluting fuels

When he returned to office in 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump — who rejects the established science showing global warming is caused by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas — withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 Paris climate pact and global negotiations about how to curb climate change.

Fossil fuels — which Trump wants to increase — produce heat-trapping carbon dioxide, which stays in the atmosphere for at least a century and leads to global temperature rise, which leads to extreme weather events. While China is currently the world's biggest annual carbon polluter, the U.S. has emitted more carbon dioxide in the past century than any other nation.

“The wrecking ball of Donald Trump and this out-of-touch administration, and the temporarily empty chair of the United States at this COP31, does not represent what the American people and businesses want or need,” said Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman of California on Monday at COP31.

“The United States is focused on common sense, not climate nonsense. The Trump Administration will continue to work with our allies around the world to unleash affordable, reliable, secure energy sources," said White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers.

America's absence pushes others to act

Experts say other nations and leaders must fill the void left by the U.S. federal government.

"The absence of the U.S. government at COP31 is deeply disappointing, but the presence of so many American leaders shows that Trump doesn’t speak for the whole country," said Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, a climate advocacy group. “Climate change won't wait for the next American election and neither can we.”

Denmark’s climate and energy minister, Samira Nawa, said, "I’m very sad that the United States of America turned their back on climate action, but that means that the rest of us, we have to do our part.”

The U.S. is “incredibly persuasive when they negotiate,” said Ilana Seid, chair of the Alliance of Small Island States, and U.N. ambassador from Palau. “Just by virtue of their size and their power, they influence the world.”

“Without them, it feels a little bit different because there’s no... big country that’s really trying to influence decisions,” she said.

In negotiations that require near-unanimous approval of final agreements, there are many power players, chief among them are China, the European Union and India, the biggest non-American carbon emitters. Small island nations often act as the moral voice of climate victim countries. A coalition of poorer nations advocates heavily for more financial help for developing countries and oil-rich nations in the Middle East frequently put a brake on stronger climate action.

Greenpeace International's Jasper Inventor said other countries don't focus on America's political swings as much as they used to: “The world hasn’t stopped caring about American climate action, but it is learning to stop waiting for Washington."

The lack of U.S. leadership at climate talks makes it easier for other countries to opt against strong actions to reduce emissions, said Jose Reyeros, an activist with the Make Polluters Pay campaign.

It amounts to “a lot of backtracking as a ripple effect from other nations,” he said.

U.S. midterm results give other nations hope

Democrats made huge gains in the U.S. midterm elections earlier this month, taking back both the Senate and House of Representatives with big margins, which many at COP31 say has changed the vibe.

“I can say the midterms changed completely the way that subnationals are thinking in the U.S.," said Jean Lemire, a climate change envoy for the Canadian province of Quebec, referring to the more than 80 state and local governments at the talks.

Lemire said before the election, some state and local governments were afraid of retribution from the U.S. government if they acted heavily on climate change.

“Now, it's completely changed. And you will see that more and more U.S. states will be part of the solution.”

The U.S. midterm elections “are also giving us a lot of hope,” said Spanish Minister of Environment Sara Aagesen, who shared that Spain is working on climate change agreements with California and Washington.

Borenstein reported from Kensington, Maryland, and Delgado from Bangkok.

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