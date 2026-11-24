PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Deni Avdija scored 31 points and hit five of Portland's 19 3-pointers to lead the Trail Blazers to a 128-111 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

The Trail Blazers crushed the Sixers all game with the long ball and handed them just their fourth loss of the season.

Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 18 rebounds for Portland. Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday each scored 18 points. Holiday made four 3s.

Avdija was 4 of 4 on 3s and had already scored 22 points with 6:03 left in the first half just one game after Milwaukee's Tyler Herro scored 50 against Philadelphia. Avdija, the 25-year-old from Israel, had pockets fans that were scattered throughout the lower bowl of the arena chant his name and sing over the final minutes.

Avdija acknowledged fans after the game with an appreciative wave and blew kisses to them as he walked to the locker room.

Scoot Henderson and Holiday hit consecutive 3s in the third that ran Portland's lead to 96-87 and Jayson Kent hit the team's 16th 3 to close the quarter with a 101-92 lead.

The Trail Blazers finished 3-3 on the six-game road trip that included losses on consecutive nights to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LeBron James scored 23 points, his most yet in a game in his first season with the 76ers. He hit his first four 3s of the game while the rest of the Sixers were just 4 of 23.

The Sixers shot just 9 of 33 on 3-point attempts.

Jaylen Brown scored 20 points in his return from a two-game absence with a hamstring injury and Tyrese Maxey added 22. Joel Embiid (illness) did not play for the Sixers who saw a five-game win streak come to an end.

Trail Blazers coach Micah Nori got the win with his son Dante, a Phillies minor league prospect, watching courtside with Phillies general manager Preston Mattingly.

Up next

Trail Blazers: Host New Orleans on Sunday.

76ers: Host Miami on Wednesday.

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