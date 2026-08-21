Depth and experience make No. 14 BYU an instant Big 12 title contender again this season

No. 14 BYU

PROVO, Utah (AP) — 2025 record: 12-2

Expectations

BYU finished as runner-up behind Texas Tech in the Big 12 last season and is in good shape to contend for a league title again.

Bear Bachmeier returns at quarterback following a breakout freshman campaign. LJ Martin rejoins him in the backfield fresh off leading the Big 12 in rushing yards. On defense, the Cougars return two of their top three linebackers and many top playmakers in the secondary.

“We feel like we need more than 11 starters in all three phases and we feel good about our depth,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said.

Finding reliable targets for Bachmeier is a concern. There’s also a question if the defense will take a step back under first-year coordinator Kelly Poppinga after Jay Hill left for Michigan.

The schedule will offer multiple chances to make noise nationally, including a home matchup with No. 4 Notre Dame, and it does not include fellow Big 12 contenders No. 23 Houston and No. 12 Texas Tech, which handed BYU both of its losses a year ago.

Strengths include quarterback, running back, linebacker, and the secondary

Bachmeier and Martin have the potential to be the top QB and RB duo in the Big 12. Martin rushed for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns last season while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Bachmeier added 527 yards and 11 scores on the ground and threw for 3,033 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing 65% of his passes.

Isaiah Glasker, Evan Johnson, and Faletau Satuala headline a deep and experienced defense that is proficient in forcing turnovers. The Cougars ranked second in interceptions among Big 12 teams last season, picking off 17 passes. Johnson tied for first in the league with five interceptions. Satuala is BYU’s top returning tackler (84). California transfer Cade Uluave joins Glasker and Siale Esera at linebacker after 100 tackles for the Bears last season.

Weaknesses include wide receivers and special teams

BYU’s top three receivers from a year ago are gone and the Cougars will rely on several freshmen and unproven transfers at receiver and tight end.

Jojo Phillips, the top returning wide receiver, just had 161 yards on 14 catches while missing half the season with injuries. BYU is counting on transfers like Walker Lyons (USC) and Kyler Kasper (Oregon) to emerge as reliable targets for Bachmeier.

Special teams will see a complete turnover at kicker, punter, and returner from last season. Replacing Will Ferrin at kicker will be especially tough. Ferrin made 58 field goals over three years in Provo and set a school record with 25 straight makes. He also made 120 consecutive extra points.

New faces

LB Cade Uluave (transfer from California), TE Walker Lyons (transfer from USC), OL Junior Soa (transfer from Utah State), OL Paki Finau (transfer from Washington), WR Legend Glasker.

Key losses

LB Jack Kelly (NFL), K Will Ferrin (Graduated), WR Chase Roberts (NFL), TE Carsen Ryan (NFL), WR/PR Parker Kingston (dismissed).

Biggest games for the Cougars

at TCU (Oct. 3), vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (Oct. 17), at No. 21 Utah (Nov. 9).

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