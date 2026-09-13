Deputies respond to trespasser reported at ex-Vice President Kamala Harris’ Malibu home

A trespasser was reported Friday night at former Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in Malibu, California, law enforcement officials and a Harris spokesperson said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to her home around 10:30 p.m. after her private security detail made a “suspicious person” call, the department said.

When they arrived, they made contact with the person and advised them to leave, the sheriff’s department said. The person left voluntarily without incident.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were not home, according to her spokesperson, Eduardo Negrón.

“They are grateful to the security and law enforcement personnel who responded swiftly,” he said.

Negrón said the individual “illegally entered” the couple’s property and was stopped by security before reaching the home.

The sheriff’s department said a trespassing report was taken and deputies from the local station would increase patrols in the area as a precaution.

Former vice presidents typically receive federal government protection for six months after leaving office, while former presidents receive protection for life.

Then-President Joe Biden extended Harris’ protection beyond the traditional six months, but President Donald Trump revoked the extension last August. It otherwise would have ended this summer.