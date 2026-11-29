NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck finally faced the Jets for the first time since forcing his way out of Winnipeg and landing with the New Jersey Devils.

Less than three weeks after he was held out in Winnipeg in the first meeting between the teams since the trade in late October, Hellebuyck received a roaring reception at Prudential Center on Saturday night.

In Winnipeg on Nov. 10, the U.S. Olympic goalie was only on the ice during warmups, serving as a backup to Jake Allen in the Devils' 4-2 loss.

Hellebuyck, the three-time Vezina Trophy winner who spent his first 11 seasons in Winnipeg, held out for more than a month after requesting a trade. The Jets finally obliged by dealing him to the Devils for forwards Dawson Mercer and Nick Bjugstad, goalie Nico Daws and two late-round draft picks.

Hellebuyck has shored up the Devils’ goaltending while going 9-1 in his first 10 games, despite an .899 save percentage. New Jersey (18-8-0) entered play Saturday with an 11-4 record since the trade and had the third-most points among Eastern Conference teams.

Hellebuyck has said incidents that were “more than online death threats” cemented his decision to ask for a trade.

Speaking to reporters there for the first time since being dealt to New Jersey, the goaltender said this month that his family experienced “a few moments that I don’t want to see happen again.” He added he wanted to keep the details of the incidents private.

Hellebuyck backstopped the U.S. to men’s hockey gold at the Milan Cortina Olympics in February. In the aftermath, he attended a White House reception honoring the team, drawing criticism in Canada.

Hellebuyck said he was being honest about wanting to play for the Jets for his entire career when he signed a seven-year, $59.5 million contract extension in October 2023.

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