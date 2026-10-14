Devin Booker enters 12th NBA season as Suns try to build on last season's surprise success

Phoenix Suns

Last season: 45-37, lost to Oklahoma City in first round of playoffs.

COACH: Jordan Ott (2nd season, 45-37).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 at Portland.

DEPARTURES: G Grayson Allen, F Royce O'Neale, F Amir Coffey

ADDITIONS: F Miles Bridges, G Luke Kennard, F Koa Peat, C Duop Reath

What to expect

The Suns are hoping for growth from within, bringing back a big chunk of last year's roster that had a surprisingly successful season. Five-time All-Star Devin Booker is the cornerstone of the franchise, and he's surrounded by a hard-nosed lineup that includes forward Dillon Brooks, along with guards Jalen Green, Jordan Goodwin and Collin Gillespie. Young players like center Khaman Malauch and forwards Koa Peat and Rasheer Fleming will try to secure steady spots in the playing rotation.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Booker returns for his 12th NBA season — all with the Suns — and the team's strategy will revolve around his scoring and playmaking. Under first-year coach Jordan Ott, the Suns earned a reputation for being one of the hardest-playing teams in the league, picking up some surprise wins in the first half of the season despite battling injuries to key players. Phoenix could feature one of the best second units in the league with guards Gillespie, Goodwin and Luke Kennard leading the way. Maluach, a massive 7-foot-1 center, is a tantalizing prospect after being selected with the No. 10 pick last season.

The not-so-good: It's hard to see how the Suns will be much better than last year's 45-win version. They added a few pieces like forward Miles Bridges and Kennard but also lost key contributors Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale. Starting center Mark Williams is likely out for several months because of a torn labrum, hurting the team's post depth. The Suns are also a little small at the wing/forward spot and were occasionally bullied by teams in the paint last year. They really need Fleming — a 6-foot-9 forward — to develop into a consistent rotation player in Year 2.

Players to watch

Green averaged 17.2 points per game in his first season with the Suns, but he was limited to just 34 games because of various injuries. The 6-foot-4 guard is still just 24 years old and has averaged nearly 20 points per game over five NBA seasons. He's arguably the best athlete on the team, possessing a rare ability to blow past defenders and get to the basket. He could take a big step forward with better health and more experience playing with Booker in the backcourt.

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