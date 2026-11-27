PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and Japanese right-hander Kona Takahashi have agreed to a $3 million, one-year deal, a person familiar with the deal confirmed Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been officially announced.

Takahashi, who will be 30 next season, is a veteran of Nippon Professional Baseball, pitching for Seibu for more than a decade. He had a 9-6 record with a 2.54 ERA in 22 starts last season, striking out 114 batters over 138 1/3 innings.

Takahashi is expected to compete for a spot in the back of a rotation that could include ace Corbin Burnes, All-Star lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, Merrill Kelly and Brandon Pfaadt. Arizona is trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2023, when the franchise lost in the World Series to the Texas Rangers.

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