For the first time in decades, U.S. doctors are sounding the alarm about babies coming into the world with measles .

Congenital measles happens when a pregnant woman passes the virus to her fetus in the womb. It can lead to serious complications or even be deadly for newborns.

From the start of 2025 through the end of this September, 13 congenital measles cases were reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during large measles outbreaks , according to preliminary figures published in a medical journal on Monday.

“This is a brand new phenomenon,” said Michael Osterholm, who directs the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

The condition's emergence is driven by declining vaccination rates, which have fueled the virus’s spread so much that the Pan American Health Organization is expected to officially announce Tuesday that the U.S. has lost the measles-free status it's had since 2000. In the past two years, according to the CDC, there have been more than 7,500 measles cases.

“We’re now seeing levels of measles that we haven’t seen in 30 years,” said Dr. Adam Ratner, a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics' infectious diseases committee. “When you have measles under control,” congenital measles doesn't happen.

The preliminary case figures were released in a public health alert published by NEJM Evidence in partnership with the center Osterholm directs. The alert also said there were 112 cases of confirmed measles during pregnancy — almost all among women who didn't get vaccinated against measles beforehand or whose vaccination status was unknown. The alert said getting vaccinated before pregnancy and having high vaccination rates in the community “are important to prevent measles and related complications.” CDC scientists authored the alert.

Guidance on congenital measles from the pediatrics academy is already reaching doctors. And Pennsylvania's health department published an advisory last month for healthcare providers, schools, childcare centers and others in the state, which currently has the largest measles outbreak in the nation.

A new reality allows congenital measles to emerge

People gain immunity to measles by getting the disease or the vaccine. Before the shots existed, lots of people were infected by the extremely contagious virus in childhood. Later, high vaccination rates protected everyone. But a new and historic reality — shaped both by the success of the vaccine and recent skepticism about it — has triggered congenital measles.

“What’s happening is we have so many women of childbearing age who were not vaccinated in the last 25 years, nor have they ever had exposure to measles because for the last 25 years we have beaten it back,” Osterholm said. “Now, this group is highly susceptible to measles.”

Doctors say the best way to prevent the disease is for women to get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, known as MMR, before pregnancy. This protects the fetus too because antibodies pass from mother to baby through the placenta. Protection can last a few months after birth.

MMR can’t be given during pregnancy. Unvaccinated women who have never had measles and are exposed while pregnant can get a solution containing antibodies within six days to reduce the risk of infection and complications.

Congenital measles can seriously harm babies

If a woman gets measles toward the end of pregnancy, there’s a good chance she will pass it along. An estimated 25% to 30% of babies born to someone who gets measles shortly before delivery may become infected, the pediatrics group says.

Babies are considered to have congenital measles if they were exposed in the uterus and doctors find evidence of measles very soon after birth. Common symptoms include fever, jaundice and a measles rash. Severe complications include pneumonia, encephalitis and a rare condition known as SSPE, a brain disorder that generally develops many years after a measles infection and is almost always fatal.

Ratner, who wrote a book about measles, said there are indications that kids with congenital measles are at higher risk for SSPE and may develop it sooner after having measles than other children. “That's something that sadly we're learning more about,” he said.

Doctors worry things may get worse if vaccination rates keep dropping. Outbreaks are considered unlikely if a community has a 95% MMR rate, but rates in many communities have dipped below that threshold. Nationally, the CDC said, 92.4% of U.S. kindergarteners in 2025-26 received required MMR shots.

This puts many vulnerable people at risk, including infants too young to be vaccinated. The first MMR dose is routinely given at 12 to 15 months old, and the earliest babies can get the shots is 6 months in outbreak areas.

“We need to get back to the point where everybody who can get vaccinated is getting vaccinated, and that’s gonna take some doing,” Ratner said. “It’s going to be a lot of work on the part of pediatricians and public health institutions and lots of others. But it’s an important thing for us to do.”

AP Medical Writer Mike Stobbe contributed from New York.

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