MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord took a snap inside the Indianapolis Colts 8-yard line and charged forward.

The backup making his first NFL start didn't stop until he made it into the end zone, lunging ahead as defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore grabbed his face mask and caused the quarterback's head to twist around as he crossed the goal line for his first career touchdown.

The score pulled Miami within two points in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Colts, though the Dolphins eventually fell 24-22 for their eighth loss of the season.

It was one of several positive plays from McCord, who in his second year in the league was thrust into the starting role after Malik Willis went on injured reserve with a groin/core injury.

Willis was with the team and on the sideline wearing a headset at Indianapolis. Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said Monday that Willis was not set to have surgery, as of now, though that could change.

McCord will be Miami's starter for at least three more games.

“I think it was a great learning experience. Some good, some plays I wish I could have back,” McCord said of his first NFL start. "Some throws and reads I wish I could have back. And obviously, stinks to come up 10 yards short, 15 yards short, but it’s life in the NFL.”

McCord completed 17 of 32 passes for 209 yards and no interceptions and had the rushing score, getting the ball out quickly and mostly avoiding mistakes. His 209 passing yards were the second most by a Dolphins quarterback in their NFL debut, behind Ryan Tannehill, who threw for 219 at Houston on Sept 9, 2012.

McCord lost a fumble deep in Miami territory that Adebawore recovered in the end zone for a touchdown early in the third quarter.

“Worst comes to worst, either try to step up and take the sack, or by all means, get the ball out," McCord said of the play, "because that was obviously the worst-case scenario on that play.”

Still, Hafley said he was pleased by McCord's composure.

"If you look at the game in its entirety, he didn't blink," Hafley said. “He just stayed composed, coming out of the half, that thing could have gotten ugly and the game could have gotten away from us when he fumbled the ball and they scored. He just kept responding the whole entire time.”

What's working

In a rebuilding year that wasn't necessarily meant to be about wins and losses, the Dolphins have been competitive in nearly every game despite having one of the league's most inexperienced rosters and one of the toughest schedules. More importantly, nearly all of new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan's 2026 draft picks has made an impact, a good sign for the organization as it looks for pieces to build around.

What needs help

The run defense was not as good as it had been in recent weeks, likely because of the absence of veteran defensive lineman Zach Sieler, who suffered a torn biceps in Week 9. Jordan Phillips, who has been great against the run this season, and Zeek Biggers were supposed to see bigger roles but both suffered injuries during the game.

Stock up

Chris Johnson. After recording his first career interception last week, the rookie cornerback intercepted Daniel Jones in the third quarter, then returned it 59 yards for a touchdown.

Stock down

Zane Gonzalez. The Dolphins waived the struggling kicker on Monday after he missed three kicks against the Colts — two field goals and an extra point — which would have made a difference in a game that was decided by only two points. Gonzalez had gone 6 for 10 on field goals since joining the Dolphins on Oct 20. Hafley said a decision on a new kicker was still pending.

Injuries

Hafley did not have updates on the injuries to Biggers (knee) and Philips (arm) but said he had “concerns." Both players were set to undergo further testing. ... C Aaron Brewer remained in the concussion protocol after missing Sunday's game.

Key number

(Pick)-6 — Johnson is one of three rookies in the NFL to record a defensive touchdown this season. He's the ninth rookie in Dolphins history to record a pick-6 and the first since Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2018.

Next steps

Another tough matchup awaits the young Dolphins when they travel to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Add Allen to a long list of experienced quarterbacks Miami has gone against this season, including Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Kirk Cousins. And they still have Bo Nix, Caleb Williams and Jordan Love on their schedule later this season.

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