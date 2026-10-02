Dolphins rule out rookie WR Caleb Douglas for second straight week with ankle injury

The Miami Dolphins will be without rookie receiver Caleb Douglas for a second straight game as he continues nursing an ankle injury suffered in Week 2.

Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said Friday that Douglas and defensive end Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring) will miss Sunday's game at Minnesota, but Miami will have veteran center Aaron Brewer, who appeared on Thursday's injury report with a hand issue.

“He’s in every meeting, and he’s got to stay locked in, and he’s got to watch practice, watch the practice tape, and stay on top of it," Hafley said of Douglas missing what could be valuable reps early in the season, "because what we don’t want to have happen is when he gets back — and hopefully that’s soon — that he takes a step back mentally. He’s doing a good job, he’s a mature guy.”

Douglas, who has seven receptions for 117 yards in two games, has not practiced the past two weeks after suffering the injury in the second half of a loss at San Francisco. He was one of the standouts in the preseason and was expected to emerge as one of the top targets for quarterback Malik Willis.

With Douglas sidelined, fellow rookie Chris Bell, who has still been ramping up from a knee injury suffered last year, had four receptions for 64 yards in last week's loss to Kansas City . Receiver Malik Washington had five catches for 56 yards, and tight end Greg Dulcich added five catches for 55 yards.

Hafley said he wants to see improvement in the timing and rhythm with Willis' connection with his young receiving corps.

“For this team, right now where we’re at with the youth, with guys playing together, it’s ‘Can I trust the guy next to me to do his job precisely and be where he’s supposed to be every single play over and over again,'" Hafley said. "And we’ve seen glimpses of that. And then we’ve seen where we’re just a little bit off here and a little bit off here.'”

Running back Jaylen Wright is expected to return after missing last week with a stinger and foot injury. The Dolphins will lean on the third-year running back a lot more going forward after losing Pro Bowler De'Von Achane to a season-ending ACL tear . Wright and third-stringer Ollie Gordon will see increased roles, and the Dolphins will elevate one of their practice squad running backs, either Carlos Washington Jr. or Jarquez Hunter, for Sunday's game.

Also Friday, Hafley said second-year defensive tackle Kenneth Grant could return to practice next week after beginning the season on injured reserve because of a lower body injury.

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