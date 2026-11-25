VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Josiah Dotzler had 18 points in South Dakota’s 86-50 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday.

Dotzler shot 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Coyotes (4-5). Vince Buzelis scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Cade Kelderman went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jalen Tatum led the Golden Lions (0-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Macaleab Rich added 13 points and seven rebounds for UAPB. C.J. Smith finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.