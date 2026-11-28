CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — David Douglas Jr. scored 20 points as Northern Illinois beat Eastern Illinois 72-68 on Saturday.

Douglas shot 8 for 12, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Huskies (6-3). Uzziah Buntyn scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 12, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Max Weisbrod went 4 of 11 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds, five assists, and six steals.

Jalen Calloway and Gavin Welch led the Panthers (2-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points apiece. Jayden Wright finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.