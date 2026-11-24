ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Dozens of people were killed in attacks on communities in north-central Nigeria , advocacy groups and local authorities said, in the latest violence linked to longstanding disputes between herders and farmers over grazing land and other resources.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, or MACBAN, which represents mostly herders from the predominantly Muslim Fulani ethnic group, said that 64 people from Fulani communities were killed over the weekend in the Borgu area of Niger state.

“The tragic incident, which reportedly claimed the lives of men, women, children and elderly persons, is a painful and devastating loss,” MACBAN special assistant Yusuf Abubakar said in a statement Monday. He called for an investigation to “bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Amnesty International Nigeria said it had obtained videos and images showing “children lined up and slaughtered, one by one, while their mothers and fathers lay in the pool of their own blood.”

Amnesty said the raid was believed to have been a reprisal for an earlier attack on Saturday.

The state’s information commissioner, Obed Nuhu Nana, said an attack on the Lumma Ba’are community in the Borgu area early Saturday left five people dead, including the village head. Five others were injured and taken to hospital, and some houses were reportedly set ablaze, Nana said in a statement.

Local resident Hassan Kafobe Dodo said Lumma Ba’are residents “assumed” the attackers who killed their village head were Fulani.

“They usually blame attacks on (the Fulani),” he told The Associated Press on Tuesday, adding that more than 300 people from Lumma Ba’are attacked Fulani communities in retaliation.

Local media reported that one of the attackers who killed the village head of Lumma Ba’are had been arrested, but police have not commented.

Such attacks among farmers and herders over land resources are not rare in this part of Africa’s most populous country — a problem worsened as climate change turns grazing lands into barren desert .

Fulani herders have been accused of carrying out mass killings across northwestern and central Nigeria, where decades of conflict over grazing land and water have deepened divisions between Christians and Muslims.

The disputes have compounded security challenges in these regions, where banditry, kidnapping and other armed violence are widespread, including attacks by Islamist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province.