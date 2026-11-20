BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A drama festival in Romania gave dozens of prison inmates a brief respite this week from life behind bars as they stepped into the limelight, performing on stage at a renowned theater in the capital.

This year’s 15th edition of the “Dana Cenusa — Unshackling through Culture” Multiart Festival, organized by the National Administration of Penitentiaries at the Nottara Theatre in Bucharest, brought together 59 inmates from seven different prisons across the country.

Launched in 2009, the prison theater festival offers inmates a route toward integration and hopes to combat stereotypes by giving theatergoers an opportunity “to discover the human being beyond their legal status.”

Madalina Iosif, spokesperson for the prison administration, told The Associated Press that social reintegration is not just about prisoners serving custodial sentences but also engaging inmates in educational and social activities to prepare them "for a fresh start.”

The performances — collaborations between 12 theater professionals — showed off a range of themes, from an adaptation of Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” drawing on the memoir “The Silent Escape” by the late Romanian political prisoner Lena Constante, to productions titled “Locked Within Myself” and “The Sweetness of Doing Nothing LTD.”

Patricia Prisacariu, director of “Waiting for Godot,” said it was a sometimes difficult but memorable and worthy experience.

“I won’t lie to you, it was hard at first. It was a challenge for me,” she said. “But I think I’ve learned to see their sensitive side and to bring out what is pure within them. I’ve come to understand that ‘Godot’ means something different to everyone … I am truly glad to have met these wonderful people.”

Since 2009, the festival has taken place every year except 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and hundreds of inmates have performed in scores of plays penned by both professionals and prisoners.

While participation doesn’t guarantee a shorter sentence or other privileges, it can earn inmates selected for the performances bonus points, which they can apply toward extra visitors or faster access to parole.

Tuesday wasn’t the first time stepping onto the stage for 32-year-old inmate Pavel Alexandru Cristian, who appeared in “Locked Within Myself.”

“I was selected three years ago. This year, we will be performing a piece — a monologue-based performance — centered on our inner fears,” he said. “I will play the role of a police officer, tasked with drawing certain conclusions by the end.”

Maria Caramalau, a prison police inspector at Vaslui Prison in eastern Romania, said the productions give inmates opportunities to show a side of themselves that even they might struggle to see beyond.

“When you are someone deprived of your liberty you tend to see yourself as having only flaws,” she said.

“But in the moment you receive applause on stage, when a person’s positive side is revealed, it becomes clear that … whether free or behind bars, art has the power to help us escape, in a sense, from our own fears.”

McGrath reported from Leamington Spa, England.