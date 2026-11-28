LONDON (AP) — Rugby 's inaugural Nations Championship has its dream first final on Sunday: Back-to-back world champion South Africa against back-to-back Six Nations holder France on neutral ground at Twickenham.

They qualified as the best of the southern and northern hemispheres, and delivered an epic audition just two weeks ago that France edged 21-19 in Paris. France held on from 21-7 up at halftime and South Africa was never in front.

Neither France coach Fabien Galthié nor reserve back Maxime Lucu believe they can take any confidence from that win into the final. “Every rugby match is different, especially against South Africa,” Lucu said after the captain's run on Saturday.

They expect the Springboks to fix their shortcomings; notably the aerial game and sputtering backline. The Boks expect it also after the same problems surfaced in the 20-17 loss to Ireland in Dublin last weekend. They haven't lost three straight games since 2021.

“We've lost a bit of our mojo on attack and working hard to get it back,” South Africa attack coach Tony Brown said.

Cobus Reinach, picked to try and tame French scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, said, “We rewatched the (Ireland) game and we just said to ourselves we want to get some excitement back into our game and fire a few shots. It's not one guy's job but everyone's job to get excited about what's in front of us.”

Since the game in Paris, South Africa has lost Damian Willemse and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit to injury and No. 8 Jasper Wiese to suspension. They have been replaced by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu moving to fullback, starting Manie Libbok at flyhalf, and bringing Cam Hanekom and Paul de Villiers into the back row beside captain Siya Kolisi.

“We would love to be the inaugural winners,” Kolisi said.

Incidents in the Paris game led to Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus questioning the integrity of the match officials, for which he received a six-match suspension . Erasmus won't be at the final — he's having another online watchalong — but the crux of his argument was alleged knee-drop or hip-drop tackles by the French going unpunished after they were outlawed on Nov. 1.

English referee Karl Dickson is in charge. The teams are a combined 4-0 under Dickson this year.

While the Boks have lost big names, France has welcomed the better-late-than-never availability of key backs Matthieu Jalibert and Thomas Ramos.

Together with the generational talent of Dupont , who played in Jalibert's No. 10 jersey two weeks ago, they make France's backline even more potent.

The French backs offered enough in Paris to overcome South Africa's unstoppable scrum and maul. Again, the Boks are starting their best front row of Malcolm Marx, Ox Nché — both nominated again for world player of the year — and Wilco Louw on the bench.

Of South Africa’s scrum, Galthié said, “France has often managed to stand up to the inexorable. I believe we have in our genes, in our culture, in our heritage, something that elevates us when everyone thinks it’s lost, when everyone thinks it's written.”

See AP’s full rugby coverage here