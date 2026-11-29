ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iyla Protas, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Anthony Beauvillier and Boone Jenner all scored as the Washington Capitals beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday night.

Ryan Leonard recorded two assists and goalie Clay Stevenson picked up his second win of the season for Washington (12-12-0), which had lost six of its last seven games, including a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday.

Pavel Buchnevich scored the lone goal for St. Louis (14-10-3), which had won five of its last six and seven of its last nine games. The Blues’ lone loss in the previous six games came in a shootout at the New York Islanders on Wednesday. St. Louis fell to 9-4-1 at home.

Protas scored his third goal of the season just 32 seconds into the game off a rebound of a shot by Martin Fehervary. The goal was assisted by Fehervary and Leonard. The assist extended Leonard’s point streak to eight games.

Buchnevich tied it up at the 2:14 mark of the first period, his seventh of the season, off a rebound off a shot from Aleksanteri Kaskimaki.

Dubois scored a power-play goal, deflected off the stick of Blues defenseman Philip Broberg, at the 4:16 mark of the second period. Dubois’s seventh goal of the season was assisted by Leonard and Cole Hutson.

Beauvillier made it 3-1 with his third of the season at the 11:17 mark of the second period.

Jenner scored his ninth of the season on with wrister from the right circle with 55 seconds left in the second period.

Washington defenseman Jakob Chychrun suffered an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return.

Up next

Capitals: Host Vancouver on Tuesday.

Blues: Host Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

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