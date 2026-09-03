Duke opens season with home game against Tulane on Saturday

Tulane at Duke, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Tulane (2025)

Overall offense: 411.4 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 245.1 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 166.3 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 27.7 points per game (67th)

Overall defense: 384.2 yards allowed per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 261.6 yards allowed per game (124th)

Rushing: 122.6 yards allowed per game (29th)

Scoring: 23.9 points allowed per game (58th)

Duke (2025)

Overall offense: 423.5 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 285.4 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 138.1 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 34.6 points per game (16th)

Overall defense: 424.2 yards allowed per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 276.8 yards allowed per game (132nd)

Rushing: 147.4 yards allowed per game (66th)

Scoring: 29.4 points allowed per game (98th)

Team leaders

Tulane (2025)

Passing: Jake Retzlaff, 3,168 yards, 15 TD, 7 INT, 61.9% completion percentage

Rushing: Jake Retzlaff, 634 yards on 129 carries, 16 TD

Receiving: Shazz Preston, 723 yards on 43 catches, 4 TD

Duke (2025)

Passing: Darian Mensah, 3,973 yards, 34 TD, 6 INT, 66.8% completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Sheppard, 1,132 yards on 200 carries, 11 TD

Receiving: Cooper Barkate, 1,106 yards on 72 catches, 7 TD

Last game

Tulane lost to Ole Miss 41-10 in the first round of the College Football Playoff to close an 11-3 season, which marked the end of Jon Sumrall's coaching tenure and the promotion of Will Hall to head coach.

Duke beat Arizona State 42-39 in the Sun Bowl to close a 9-5 season that included winning the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

Next game

Tulane has its home opener against South Alabama on Sept. 12.

Duke visits Illinois in the Big Ten on Sept. 12.

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