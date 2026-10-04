Dwayne McDougle's pick-6 turns game Nebraska's way in a 48-23 victory over Maryland

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dwayne McDougle III's 81-yard interception return for a touchdown sparked Nebraska in the first half, and the Cornhuskers all but shut down Maryland after that in a penalty-filled 48-23 victory Saturday.

The Cornhuskers (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) are out to their best start since 2016 with defending national champion and sixth-ranked Indiana coming to Memorial Stadium next week.

The Terrapins (2-3, 0-2), a week removed from a 54-3 home loss to UCLA, led most of the first half before seeing the game turn on the third pick-6 thrown by Malik Washington over four quarters. Their 18th loss in 20 Big Ten games only increased the pressure on eighth-year coach Mike Locksley.

Without injured running back Jamal Rule, quarterback Anthony Colandrea had the first 100-yard rushing game of his career, going for 108 on 10 carries. He was 26-of-39 passing for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Kwazi Gilmer had career highs of 11 catches for 147 yards and two TDs.

Washington was 23 of 44 for 254 yards and a touchdown, and his two interceptions increased his season total to six, all in the last two games. Chris Durr Jr. caught seven passes for 149 yards and a TD.

The Huskers were down 23-14 midway through the second quarter when McDougle stepped in front of Washington’s pass intended for Kaleb Webb and ran it back all the way for Nebraska’s longest pick-6 since 2007. Washington's three pick-6s over four quarters are most over such a short span since Kyle McCord threw three in the first two quarters against Pittsburgh on Oct. 24, 2024, according to Sportradar.

Colandrea passed one yard to Luke Lindenmeyer to finish a quick eight-play, 80-yard drive that put the Huskers in front 28-23 at half, and Gilmer's TD catches of 5 and 30 yards pushed the lead to 25 points.

Maryland piled up 300 yards of offense in the first half and just 62 the rest of the way.

The Takeaway

Maryland: The Terps are doing nothing to help themselves. They were called for two personal fouls, a silly unsportsmanlike conduct when kick coverage player Zion Elee was caught shoving after the whistle on a touchback and roughing the passer. They were 1 of 14 on third downs and are a combined 2 of 30 over the last two games.

Nebraska: The Huskers have scored at least 30 points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2014 in spite of being penalized 16 times for 132 yards, the most since they were flagged 16 times for 145 yards against Texas A&M in 2010.

Penalty fest

The combined 28 penalties were the most in a Bowl Subdivision game since Florida Atlantic and Western Kentucky totaled that many in 2021. The 247 penalty yards were most of any game this season.

The teams combined for 18 penalties in a first half that lasted 2 hours, 4 minutes. It was the most penalties in a first half since San Diego State and California combined for 19 on Sept. 14, 2024, according to Sportradar.

Up, up and away

Colandrea wowed the crowd early in the third quarter when he jumped high over Lavain Scruggs along the right sideline halfway through a 15-yard run. Colandrea coverted the third down and got up with a bounce.

Up next

Maryland visits No. 5 Ohio State next Saturday.

Nebraska hosts No. 6 Indiana next Saturday.

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