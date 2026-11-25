BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Isaac Dye had 22 points in Abilene Christian’s 101-95 victory against South Dakota State on Wednesday.

Dye shot 7 for 13 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (4-3). Yaniel Rivera added 16 points while shooting 4 for 5 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had five assists. Xabi Lopez had 13 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.

Joe Sayler finished with 27 points and two steals for the Jackrabbits (5-2). South Dakota State also got 20 points and eight rebounds from Davis Kern. Jon Mekonnen also had 18 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.