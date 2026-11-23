CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Tanner Vogel and Jalen Calloway each scored 21 points to help Eastern Illinois defeat Indiana-South Bend 83-66 on Monday.

Vogel added 10 rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (2-6). Calloway shot 8 of 14 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line while he also had five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Markus Blackwell shot 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Mark White Jr. finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Titans. Indiana-South Bend also got 13 points and two steals from Saxton Hoepker. Andrew Soenksen finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.