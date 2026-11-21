PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 22 points as top-ranked South Carolina tuned up for its Final Four rematch against UConn with a 72-43 victory over Providence on Saturday.

Edwards shot 10 for 11 from the field as she topped 20 points for the fourth time in six games. South Carolina’s leading scorer didn’t play during the final quarter as her teammates applied the finishing touch to the Gamecocks' 6-0 start to the season.

Jerzy Robinson added 12 points and Tessa Johnson had 11 points for South Carolina, which won by 20-plus points for the fourth time.

J’Adore Young led Providence (2-4) with 13 points and eight rebounds.

South Carolina shot below its season averages from the field (47%), 3-point territory (14%) and the free-throw line (56%) but was never seriously challenged by Providence after the opening minutes.

The Gamecocks led 13-7 after the first quarter but were far from crisp, missing 12 of 17 shots. The output on the offensive end improved during the second quarter. With Edwards dominating inside, South Carolina shot 56% in the second and went into halftime up 35-14.

Providence held a 7-5 lead midway through the first quarter but went 8 minutes, 45 seconds between field goals. The Friars entered the second half with five baskets and finished the game shooting 28%.

It’s the second straight season that South Carolina and Providence met. Last year in Columbia., the Gamecocks beat the Friars 96-55. The matchup also featured a reunion between South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and one of her former players; Providence assistant Valerie Nainima suited up for the Gamecocks for two seasons (2009-11).

Up next

South Carolina: Plays at No. 7 UConn on Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Providence: Hosts New Hampshire on Tuesday.

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