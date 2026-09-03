Eighth-ranked Texas A&M opens season Saturday against Missouri State in 1st of 3 straight home games

Missouri State at No. 8 Texas A&M, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Missouri State (2025)

Overall offense: 392.2 yards per game (65th)

Passing: 279.7 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 112.5 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 25.6 points per game (84th)

Overall defense: 382.8 yards per game (78th)

Passing: 229.5 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 153.3 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (91st)

Texas A&M (2025)

Overall offense: 444.5 yards per game (23rd)

Passing: 176.6 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 184.7 yards per game (30h)

Scoring: 33.8 points per game (19th)

Overall defense: 307.4 yards per game (18th)

Passing: 176.6 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 130.8 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 21 points per game (36th)

Team leaders

Missouri State (2025)

Passing: Jacob Clark, 3,244 yards, 28 TDs, 11 INTs, 65.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Shomari Lawrence, 1,021 yards on 199 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Dash Luke, 640 yards on 43 catches, 5 TDs

Texas A&M (2025)

Passing: Marcel Reed, 3,169 yards, 25 TDs, 12 INTs, 62.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Rueben Owens II 639 yards on 119 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: KC Concepcion, 919 yards, 61 catches, 9 TDs

Last game

Missouri State finished 7-6 last season with a 34-28 loss to Arkansas State in the Xbox Bowl.

Texas A&M lost 10-3 to Miami in its first appearance in the College Football Playoff to end the season 11-2.

Next game

Missouri State hosts Lindenwood on Sept. 12.

Texas A&M hosts Arizona State Sept. 12.

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