WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Eli Potts returned Duke's surprise onside kick for a 50-yard touchdown in a momentum-seizing play to start the second half, and Gio Lopez accounted for three scores as No. 8 Wake Forest beat rival Duke 31-7 on Saturday to stay in position for a College Football Playoff berth.

The Demon Deacons (11-1, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 8 CFP) will carry a nine-game winning streak into next week’s rematch with No. 4 Miami in the ACC championship game in Charlotte, a pairing determined last week. Miami handed Wake Forest its only loss in September.

Lopez threw a perfect 27-yard scoring strike to a leaping Antonio Meeks at the near left pylon late in the first half for a 10-7 lead. Then, after Potts' return offered a wildly unexpected score and Duke went three-and-out, Lopez struck again by bulling his way across the goal line for a 4-yard TD that gave Wake Forest a 24-7 lead.

Those touchdowns by Potts and Lopez proved to be part of a game-deciding sequence. By the time Lopez struck with his second scoring throw midway through the fourth quarter, Wake Forest had gone from being locked in a first-half grind with Duke's defense making to adding another lopsided margin to what has become a two-month haul of them.

Nate Sheppard, Duke's Heisman Trophy candidate at running back, ran for 72 yards and a second-quarter touchdown that handed Wake Forest its first deficit in seven weeks.

Duke (7-5, 4-5) seemingly had found a spark by replacing starting QB Walker Eget with mobile backup Dan Mahan on its second possession. But Wake Forest's defense gradually asserted control, holding the Blue Devils to 128 total yards after the opening quarter. Duke coach Manny Diaz went back to Eget in the fourth quarter after Wake Forest had taken control.

Wake Forest also had two takeaways, marking the first time Duke had multiple turnovers in an ACC game since this instate rivalry two years ago.

The takeaway

Duke: The Blue Devils have lost three straight since a 7-2 start, the second being a home loss to Clemson in which the offense sputtered against the Tigers' all-out effort to slow Sheppard. Sheppard entered the day leading the country in all-purpose yardage (167.1) and had nine catches for 75 yards, but his rushing total was his second-lowest of the season.

Wake Forest: This was all about the CFP chase. The last seven wins in the eight-game streak had come in romps, notably with the Demon Deacons outscoring their last five opponents 181-7 in the first half. Things were tougher in the first half Saturday, but Wake Forest pounced when the opportunity arrived — starting with Potts grabbing the onside kick on the bounce and sprinting the other way down the left side.

Up next

Duke: The Blue Devils await their bowl destination.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons face the Hurricanes for the ACC title next Saturday.

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