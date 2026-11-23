The House Ethics Committee said in a report released Monday that there is “substantial evidence” that Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California engaged in sexual misconduct by making unwelcome sexual advances and sexual contact toward a House staffer.

The report said Gomez's conduct caused the House aide significant and ongoing distress and contributed to her decision to leave House employment altogether.

“Representative Gomez’s conduct also reflects a broader environment of sexual misconduct and toxic working conditions in some Capitol Hill offices which the Committee is determined to address,” the report stated.

The committee did not recommend any particular sanction for Gomez, who has served in the House since 2017. It said the Constitution charges the House with policing the behavior of its own members.

“The House should take whatever action it deems appropriate in light of the Committee’s findings,” the Ethics panel said.

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