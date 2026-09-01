European tour heads to Switzerland as the only main pro tour in action; Walker Cup held in Ireland

European tour

OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS

Site: Crans Montana, Switzerland.

Course: Crans-sur-Sierre GC. Yardage: 6,814. Par: 70.

Prize money: $3.75 million. Winner's share: $625,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Thriston Lawrence.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Joe Dean won the British Masters.

Notes: Ryan Gerard is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 22 after his third-place finish on Sunday in the Tour Championship at East Lake. ... Patrick Reed is on a run of six straight starts. He is at No. 35 in the world and leads the Race to Dubai. He is playing the tournament for the first time in 11 years. ... The field includes 10 of the top 100 players in the world. ... The PGA Tour Champions is off this week, but not Miguel Angel Jimenez, who is in the field. ... Sudarshan Yellamaraju is playing from a category that has a spot for players who were top 70 in the FedEx Cup. ... This portion of the schedule is the “Back Nine,” with all but the final two events across continental Europe. ... The course is regarded as among the most scenic on the European tour. ... John Daly II is making his second European tour start having tied for 30th two weeks ago in the Nexo Championship in Scotland.

Next week: Amgen Irish Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/

Royal & Ancient Golf Club

WALKER CUP

Site: County Clare, Ireland.

Course: Lahinch GC. Yardage: 6,950. Par: 72.

Television: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. (Golf Channel), 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: United States.

Last year: The Americans won eight of the 10 singles matches for a 17-9 victory at Cypress Point.

Series: United States leads Great Britain and Ireland, 40-9-1.

Format: The 10-man teams will play four foursomes matches Saturday and Sunday, eight singles matches Saturday and 10 singles matches Sunday. The Americans as defending champions need 13 points to retain the cup. GB&I needs 13 1/2 points to win.

Notes: This is the second straight year for a Walker Cup as it transitions back to being played in even-numbered years. ... Lahinch most recently hosted the Palmer Cup for college players in 2024, and the Irish Open in 2019 won by Jon Rahm. ... Nathan Smith (U.S.) and Dean Robertson (GB&I) return as captains from the 2025 matches at Cypress Point. ... Stewart Hagestad returns for his sixth consecutive Walker Cup for the United States. ... GB&I returns six players from last year's team. ... U.S. Amateur champion Jack Whaley of England is making his first Walker Cup performance. ... The Americans return three players from the Cypress Point team, led by top-ranked amateur Preston Stout of Oklahoma State. ... The Americans have won the last five times. GB&I last won in 2015 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. ... Luke Poulter, the son of Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter, is playing in his second straight Walker Cup.

Next time: Bandon Dunes in 2028.

Online: https://www.randa.org/championships/walker-cup

PGA Tour

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the Tour Championship.

Next tournament: Biltmore Championship Asheville on Sept. 17-20.

FedEx Cup champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

LPGA Tour

Last week: Ruoning Yin won the FM Championship.

Next week: Solheim Cup.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Steven Alker won The Ally Challenge.

Next week: Sanford International.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

Korn Ferry Tour

Last tournament: Yuta Sugiura won the AdventHealth Championship.

Next tournament: Simmons Bank Open.

Points leader: Ross Steelman.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

Other tours

Challenge Tour: Rosa Challenge Tour, Rosa GC, Konopiska, Poland. Previous winner: Hugo Townsend. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

United States Golf Association: U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur, Montclair GC, West Orange, New Jersey. Defending champion: Ina Kim-Schaad. Online: https://championships.usga.org/uswomensmidamateur/

United States Golf Association: U.S. Senior Amateur, Baltimore CC (East), Lutherville, Maryland. Defending champion: Mike McCoy. Online: https://championships.usga.org/ussenioramateur/

Legends Tour: NI Legends, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland. Defending champion: Markus Brier. Online: https://legendstour.com/

Japan LPGA: Golf5 Ladies, Golf5 Club (Mizunami), Gifu, Japan. Defending champion: Yuna Araki. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: OK Savings Bank OK Man Open, Adonis CC, Pocheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Shinsil Bang. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

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