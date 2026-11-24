European tour and PGA Tour of Australasia

BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Brisbane, Australia.

Course: Royal Queensland GC. Yardage: 7,085. Par: 71.

Prize money: AD 2.5 million ($1.675 million). Winner's share : AD 425,000 ($277,200).

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 8-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: David Puig.

Race to Dubai champion: Rory McIlroy.

Last tournament: Tyrrell Hatton won the DP World Tour Championship.

Notes: Two weeks after the end of the European tour season, the Australian PGA begins the next season as part of the “opening series.” ... Eight players who were with bankrupt LIV Golf last year are in the field, including three-time Australian PGA champion Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman of Australia and Joaquin Niemann. ... Presidents Cup captain Geoff Ogilvy is playing. He hasn't missed the cut in the Australian PGA since 2018. ... Adam Scott is playing the next two weeks in Australia. He is eligible for all the majors next year except the U.S. Open, which takes the top 60 in the world ranking in late May. ... British Open champion Ryan Fox gives the field its only major champion. ... The European tour has co-sanctioned the event since 2015 except for 2022. ... The Australian PGA was first played in 1929. ... Robert Allenby, Bill Dunk, Kel Nagle and Norman von Nida share the Australian PGA record with four victories apiece.

Next week: Capital.com Australian Open and Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/ and https://golf.com.au/

PGA Tour

Last week: Marco Penge won the RSM Classic.

Next tournament: Hero World Challenge on Dec. 3-6.

FedEx Cup champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

LPGA Tour

Last week: Jeeno Thitikul won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next tournament: Grant Thornton Invitational on Dec. 11-13.

Race to CME Globe champion: Jeeno Thitikul.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

PGA Tour Champions

Last tournament: Stewart Cink won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Next tournament: Skechers World Champions Cup on Dec. 4-6.

Charles Schwab Cup champion: Stewart Cink.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

Other tours

Ladies European Tour: Andalucia Costa del Sol Spanish Open, La Cala Resort (Campo Europa), Malaga, Spain. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 8-11 a.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Nastasia Nadaud. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Casio World Open, Kochi Kuroshio CC, Kochi, Japan. Defending champion: Ryuichi Oiwa. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Japan LPGA: JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup, Miyazaki CC, Miyazaki, Japan. Defending champion: Ai Suzuki. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Sunshine Tour: MyGolfLife Match Play, Centurion CC, Pretoria, South Africa. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Legends Tour: Vattanac Legends Championship, Vattanac Golf Resort, Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Defending champion: David Drysdale. Online: https://legendstour.com/

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