NOWA DEBA, Poland (AP) — Thousands of European troops are taking part in an unprecedented military exercise in southeastern Poland to prepare for a potential postwar mission in Ukraine aimed at helping to stabilize the country and rebuild its military once the war ends.

Led by France and the U.K., the multinational force is a non-NATO military initiative of the so-called Coalition of the Willing , a wider political group of 37 nations supporting Ukraine.

The two-week exercise that began on Nov. 9 is for the first time checking this coalition's ability to deploy in Ukraine once the war ends. It is aimed both at testing deployment plans and sending a message to Russia and the Trump administration that European countries are stepping up militarily.

The exercise took place as leaders from Ukraine and nearly 40 other delegations met in Berlin to underline their support for Kyiv and explore Ukraine’s postwar security arrangements . President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to ensure that Russia doesn’t invade again, while Moscow wants to keep the NATO military alliance away from its borders.

U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said Thursday he believes Russia is “comfortable” with NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine. Kushner and fellow U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff were in Berlin to reassure European leaders about U.S. President Donald Trump’s discussions on ending the nearly 5-year-old war at his historic trilateral talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump called into the Berlin talks following his meeting with Putin, according to Kushner.

Ukraine has long sought entry into NATO, particularly for its common defense guarantee under the alliance’s Article 5, in which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all. It was not immediately clear what form potential security guarantees would take, and whether Russia and Ukraine would ultimately accept them.

After the meeting on Thursday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the military exercise in Poland “shows that the Coalition of the Willing is ready to contribute with the United States of America to securing a peace.”

The multinational force would help regenerate Ukraine's military

Around 2,800 personnel from Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the U.K. are taking part in the two-week exercise, with Poland providing the logistical backup and Turkey participating from Istanbul.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that 1,100 troops from France were deployed, and that “we have terrestrial, air but also maritime operations, a dozen countries that are active in this coalition.”

The exercise in Poland follows 12 months of planning by the Multinational Force-Ukraine, or MNF-U, said U.K. brigadier Campbell Close, who serves as deputy commander for operations of the French Army's 1st division. That division is in charge of the land part of the “Koalicja” exercise in Poland.

“This is a deployment exercise,” Close said on Monday at the Nowa Deba military training ground in southeastern Poland. “We have rehearsed the entry into theater, the arrival of thousands of troops and now move on to Nowa Deba training area where we are conducting integration training with eight allies.”

“I should stress we are a defensive force,” Close said.

He also praised Poland for a “no mean feat” in terms of handling the logistics of moving thousands of vehicles, people and their equipment in a short period of time.

If deployed once a ceasefire is in place, the force would help regenerate and strengthen Ukraine’s armed forces, provide the reassurance needed to open the country’s skies and help clear mines in the Black Sea, Lt. Gen. Tom Bateman, commander of MNF-U, said earlier in November. It would not have peacekeeping or peace-monitoring functions.

Soldiers practiced anti-drone defense and tested new gear

Coalition troops arrived in Poland by sea, air and land, the Polish government said in a statement, before traveling by rail and road to Nowa Deba, where they have been training together since.

They rehearsed transporting personnel and equipment across Poland, carried out joint command-and-control exercises, and flew fighter jets and an aerial refueling tanker in preparation for helping Ukraine reopen its airspace. They operated surveillance drones, drilled responses to drone attacks and trained in trench warfare in wooded areas.

The initial idea of the Coalition of the Willing group of nations was to provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5 . In the absence of a NATO commitment to fulfill this function, France and the U.K. decided to go ahead with plans for a separate European proposal of countries willing to come to Ukraine’s aid if necessary.

Last year, Putin said that any foreign troops inside Ukraine would be considered “legitimate targets.”

The multinational force may have a purely defensive function, but it would still need to be a “combat force for their own force protection,” said Ed Arnold, a Senior Associate Fellow at the RUSI military think tank in London.

Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.