Even Valkyries owner Joe Lacob is amazed by his franchise already winning a championship in Year 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joe Lacob spoke so fast at times as he was overcome by emotion.

Golden State's ecstatic owner was in awe of what he had just witnessed, along with thousands of others, overjoyed by a rather improbable WNBA championship in the Bay Area. Valkyries point guard Veronica Burton was so happy she could barely speak at all. She wiped tears from her eyes.

And Tiffany Hayes, well this fiery 14-year veteran now with her first career WNBA title, brought out her loud, outspoken self amid the madness of celebration: “This is just what happens when you invest in women’s sports. Valkyries, we here baby, we here, we here and we ain’t going nowhere! Invest in women’s sports, baby, let’s go!”

In just their second year of existence, Burton, Hayes and the Valkyries claimed the second seed out of the regular season and made a remarkable run through the playoffs to take down the Atlanta Dream 68-63 in a magnificent first Game 7 of WNBA Finals history Saturday night.

“Amazing, words can't describe this, man,” said the 37-year-old Hayes, who came out of retirement to follow coach Natalie Nakase to the Valkyries.

Golden State became the first expansion franchise to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season a year ago. The Valkyries instantly captured the hearts and souls of fans from every walk of life, color and age group with a wholesome, welcoming approach in an arena that became one of the best home scenes anywhere, “Ballhalla.”

Golden State has sold out every game at Chase Center from Day 1.

“What I'm so incredibly impressed by is honestly, at the end of the day, is ‘Ballhalla’ and our fan base,” Lacob said. “Just so behind our team. You just can't buy that, you can't. It's so incredible. I can't wait for the parade.”

There's a genuine love surrounding this team, as Finals MVP Gabby Williams put it after she scored 28 points in the second half to finish with 30 in the deciding game. She feels it everywhere she goes seeing the support and Valkyries gear, and isn't the only one.

“We feel that from not only the organization, teammates, the girls that they put together, but the city,” said guard Kaila Charles, inserted into the starting lineup by Nakase after the Valkyries fell behind 2-1 in the best-of-seven series against Angel Reese and Atlanta.

“Ever since I stepped into San Francisco, I came last year and in one week and they just accepted me, they cheered for me and I'm able to find a home. That's just what the city embodies, and for us to be able to love each other I think that's what made us this successful and that's why we kept fighting out there until we were able to win it all. So we did this for the city because they pour into us and we want to pour back into them."

Lacob is immensely proud of President Jess Smith, general manager Ohemaa Nyanin and Nakase. Lacob promised three years ago when the Bay Area was granted an expansion franchise that his team would win a championship within five years.

But in Year 2, is that amazing to him?

"Of course it is, what do you say? Two years, it's insane," he said. “It's just a lot of good decisions, a lot of good execution, a great coach. I said it when I got up there, I really want to give the credit to those three women. I give myself credit for hiring them but other than that they did it. They were all spectacular in their jobs, they deserve it.”

After finishing her postgame interview on the podium, Nakase took a moment to thank the media members one by one with a handshake, a show of class.

“I didn't score one basket,” she said. “Thank you, I appreciate it. Without you guys, we wouldn't be (here)."

That's the kind of attention to detail Lacob loved from Day 1 when he met her over a late breakfast in Las Vegas two years ago and knew Nakase was the best choice.

Nakase was determined to bring home a title well sooner than what Lacob had declared.

“I’m impatient. I’m obsessive but it’s because he pushes me,” she said. “He pushes me. He leads. He says, ‘Look, we’re going to take care of and we are going to get all the resources you want,’ and so that’s what I’m saying, is someone who invests in women’s sports, this is a result.”

As the jubilant Valkyries gathered on the court in new WNBA CHAMPION T-shirts and hats, Lacob hoisted that championship trophy for his women's team at long last, a dream of his dating back three decades. Now he'll have to find a spot for it next to the four NBA titles his Golden State Warriors have won.

And he's far from done. He has high hopes for a dynasty here.

"What else would I be thinking about?

But planning for what's next might have to wait a few days — at least until after a victory parade along San Francisco's bay front Wednesday afternoon.

“I'm not thinking about that right now, I'm just thinking about enjoying this a little bit," he said. “I'm not really good at enjoying things for too long, but winning's fun. I don't know if you noticed."

See AP’s full WNBA coverage here