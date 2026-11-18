NEW YORK (AP) — Former heavyweight boxer Goran Gogic pleaded guilty to a drug charge Wednesday, a year after his trial was upended when it was revealed that a juror had been offered a $100,000 bribe to return a not guilty verdict.

Shackled at the ankles, Gogic, 47, spoke through an interpreter as he admitted conspiring to smuggle 20 tons (18.1 metric tons) of cocaine to Europe from Colombia through U.S. ports using commercial cargo ships.

He pleaded guilty in Brooklyn federal court to conspiracy to violate the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act, a charge that carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Under the plea agreement Gogic signed with prosecutors, the boxer agreed to forfeit $1 million associated with his crimes.

Prosecutors said they plan to ask at a sentencing scheduled for Feb. 16 that Gogic be ordered to serve 23 years in prison. His lawyer said the former athlete, who is from Montenegro, is likely to be deported when he is released from prison.

Gogic has been described by law enforcement officials as a “major drug trafficker” who operated on a “mammoth scale.”

He fought professionally in Germany from 2001 to 2012, compiling a 21-4-2 record, according to boxing website Sport & Note. He was listed as 6-foot-5 (1.96 meters) and weighed in at anywhere from 227 pounds (103 kilograms) to 250 pounds (113 kilograms).

“Gogic stepped outside the ring and into the drug trade, and today justice delivered a knockout blow,” U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said in a news release.

Alan Futerfas, Gogic's lawyer, said he had no comment Wednesday.

A year ago, law enforcement authorities arrested three people in a jury tampering plot and alleged one of them called a juror in Gogic's trial multiple times on his cellphone before the juror agreed to meet him on Staten Island.

During the meeting, the man told the juror that associates in the Bronx were willing to pay him to return a not guilty verdict, according to a criminal complaint.

When word of the bribery attempt was reported to court officials, a federal judge abruptly dismissed the jury just as it was about to hear opening statements.