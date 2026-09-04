Exempt list puts unsavory story lines on display amid the NFL's much-hyped openers

As the NFL prepares to celebrate defending Super Bowl champion Seattle and then make a much-anticipated debut in Melbourne, Australia, the league won’t be able to avoid some unsavory story lines.

The NFL placed three players, including one who otherwise might be starring in that marquee opener, on the commissioner’s exempt list to begin the season.

Seahawks cornerback Terrion Arnold , Denver linebacker Jonathon Cooper and Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs are navigating serious legal situations that could keep them off the field for weeks, months or maybe the rest of the year.

What is the exempt list?

The commissioner’s exempt list is an NFL roster designation reserved for unique circumstances, typically involving legal or personal issues that require investigation. Only the NFL commissioner has the authority to place a player on this list. The commissioner also decides when a player can return to the active roster, usually after the resolution of legal proceedings or league investigations.

Players on the list cannot participate in games or practices but may attend meetings, workouts and receive treatment at the team facility. Players continue to receive their full salary while on the list, as it is considered administrative leave rather than a suspension.

Arnold is charged with kidnapping and robbery

Detroit released Arnold in late June, nearly a week after he was arrested in Florida and charged with kidnapping and robbery . Prosecutors allege Arnold orchestrated the abduction and beating of three men he suspected of stealing more than $250,000 in cash and luxury goods from him in early February. Police called Arnold the “primary conspirator,” and a judge set bail at $1 million.

Defense attorney R. Timothy Jansen said Arnold denies the allegations, and his sports management agency said there’s “no credible evidence” against Arnold and suggested others pinned the attack on him in exchange for lighter sentences.

Despite the accusations, Seattle agreed to terms with Arnold weeks ago. He officially signed Saturday, one day before landing on the exempt list.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider called the decision a “long-term play” and noted that Arnold's “character just didn’t really fit with the allegations.”

Arnold has played in 25 games since the Lions drafted him 24th overall in 2024 out of Alabama.

Cooper is charged with strangling a girlfriend

Cooper pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony charge of second-degree assault by strangulation and three misdemeanor charges stemming from altercations with his then-girlfriend in June. A jury trial is set to begin on Nov. 10.

Cooper participated in training camp and was a team captain in Denver's preseason finale.

“We continue to take this very seriously,” Broncos general manager George Paton said. “We’re going to continue to monitor all the legal developments and continue to support Jonathon. Jonathon’s worked very hard to better himself, and it’ll be good to have him in the building, be in meetings and just be a part of the team.”

Cooper has started 52 consecutive games for the Broncos and is a key member of a defense that has led the league in sacks each of the past two seasons. He is due to make $12 million this season.

Jacobs is charged with misdemeanor domestic battery

Jacobs was arrested in late May after his girlfriend told police he tossed her to the ground following an argument.

The woman said she had been looking through Jacobs’ phone and saw he was talking to other women, according to police. The woman said she tried to retrieve her own phone from Jacobs, but he grabbed her arm and began a struggle that lasted several minutes. They left the home in separate vehicles before eventually returning.

The woman was trying to exit a garage door when Jacobs grabbed her and threw her to the ground, police said. According to a criminal complaint, security camera footage backed up the woman’s statement.

Jacobs’ lawyers issued a statement that said, “The allegations will be addressed in court, and not in the media. Mr. Jacobs respects the District Attorney’s office and the process it followed.”

Jacobs rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He has 7,803 yards rushing and 74 touchdowns in a seven-year career that included five with the Raiders.

The Packers are optimistic the three-time Pro Bowler will play this season.

“There were many conversations obviously and certainly don’t know all the details, but what he tells me, I believe him and I trust him,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “I’m going to do that until proven otherwise.”

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