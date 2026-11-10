F1 ends plans for backup race in Italy as season finale nears in Qatar and Abu Dhabi

Formula 1 plans to go ahead with its season-ending races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi despite regional tensions in the Middle East.

The status of the two races had been in question since the Iran war forced the Bahrain Grand Prix to be moved to Malaysia and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to be canceled.

But F1 has now dropped plans for the Imola circuit in Italy to be a backup option for the season finale, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

F1 had started making preparations with local authorities at Imola but has now told the Italian circuit and the teams that there will be no race there, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither F1 nor the circuit announced the details publicly.

Separately, the president of F1’s governing body, the FIA, said “the countdown is on” to race in Qatar and Abu Dhabi as preparations go ahead.

“We are ready for Qatar and Abu Dhabi,” FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem posted on Instagram. “We are fully prepared and committed to delivering two outstanding Grand Prix weekends and a spectacular conclusion to the (F1 championship).”

Ben Sulayem, who is from the United Arab Emirates, which includes Abu Dhabi, did not give any details of the preparations or security arrangements. “We are working closely with our partners to ensure everything is in place for our drivers, teams and fans,” he added.

The FIA approves the F1 calendar as the series’ governing body, but it is a matter for F1 to agree contracts and hosting agreements.

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