Maps falsely claiming to show the projected fallout of a controlled detonation of lead azide in Iowa on Wednesday spread widely on social media in advance of the blast.

One showed lead dust spreading throughout the Midwest and Southeast. Another had it reaching Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio. In a third, the contamination enveloped the entire East Coast and in another it expanded in all directions, moving as far south as New Orleans and north toward Montana.

But none of these maps are accurate. The U.S. Army, which conducted the blast, released updated maps early Wednesday morning that include a much more contained area. They predicted that winds would blow the plume, potentially containing toxic lead dust, southwest from the detonation site at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant and into nearby Missouri.

Here's a closer look at the facts.

CLAIM: Toxic lead dust from a controlled detonation of lead azide will spread far beyond Iowa and Missouri, according to maps of the projected fallout.

THE FACTS: This is false. Official maps published by the U.S. Army projected the plume heading from southwest Iowa as far as northern Missouri. In some cases, social media users misrepresented maps that showed unrelated data.

Those in charge of the detonation called it a success . All of the lead azide was successfully destroyed, said Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, who led the Army operation. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency air monitors detected no lead in the air around the ammunition plant in Middletown, about 200 miles (300 kilometers) west of Chicago.

Still, it’s unclear yet whether the plume carried any toxic lead toward the homes and farms in its path. Lead is a heavy metal that’s not safe at any level and is especially dangerous to children and pregnant women. Government agencies plan to do more testing in the days and weeks ahead. Independent researchers also intend to do extensive environmental testing on water sources, farms, homes and playgrounds.

One map misrepresented on social media shows the Midwest with colored bands expanding from an orange center on the border of Missouri and Illinois. It has nothing to do with the lead azide detonation. The map, which was created with the College of DuPage's weather prediction modeling tool , shows snowfall accumulation predicted for Friday. It is labeled as such in the top-left corner.

On another map, skinny blue lines cover states in many different regions. But the lines represent Mississippi River tributaries, not the path of the plume. A map published by the EPA shows a similar tributary structure , as does one from the conservation nonprofit American Rivers .

The Army took steps to mitigate the spread of the plume. The hazardous materials were surrounded by concrete and sand barriers two stories high. Additional “blast barriers” were set up around the two bunkers where the 68 barrels of lead azide were detonated. Ballistic gels, foams and more than 100,000 gallons (380,000 liters) of water were intended to absorb the lead dust. A video of the site released by the Army before the detonation showed a bunker encased by an earth berm and sand-filled blocks.

Following two loud booms around 9 a.m. local time, a pair of wispy white plumes rolled high in the air before quickly dissipating, according to an Associated Press report . The Army attributed the smoke to the foam.

Environmental groups had filed a lawsuit to halt the detonation, but a court ruling on Monday put it back on track. A federal appeals court found the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adequately incorporated safeguards to minimize the dispersal of lead dust.

Find AP Fact Checks here: https://apnews.com/APFactCheck .