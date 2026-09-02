FACT FOCUS: Texans listed as 'suspense voters' can still cast a ballot if they confirm their address

Social media users are raising alarms over the inclusion of 1.2 million voters on Texas' “suspense list," claiming it shows efforts to tamper with the November midterms.

But despite its name, voters' registrations are not canceled if they are added to the list. They are still able to vote.

Here's a closer look at the facts.

CLAIM: Texas has suspended 1.2 million voters, meaning they can't participate in coming elections.

THE FACTS: False. More than 1.2 million people — about 6.6% of the more than 18 million registered voters in Texas — were listed as “suspense voters” by the Texas Secretary of State's Office as of March 2026 . This means that voters' residential addresses must be confirmed before they can cast a ballot. They are not prevented from voting. The suspense list was created more than 30 years ago as a method for maintaining accurate voter rolls.

“This is a routine and ongoing effort to keep voter registration rolls up to date,” said Mark Lindeman, policy and strategy director at Verified Voting, a nonpartisan group focused on election technology. “While similar list maintenance processes are used in states across the country to track address changes, it’s always good practice for everyone to check their voter registration status regularly."

Voters are put on the suspense list when an election official is not sure if their current residence is the one listed in their records. This may happen if their registration certificate, a jury summons or other mailing has been returned as non-deliverable, or if any other information indicates they no longer live there. A notice requesting confirmation of the voter's address is sent when they are added to the list.

Registration certificates prove that someone has been registered to vote. New certificates are automatically sent to voters every two years if they haven’t changed their address.

The number of people on the suspense list fluctuates as they confirm their addresses and additional registrations are flagged as needing confirmation, but the current number is in line with previous years. There were 1,239,812 voters listed prior to the 2022 midterms and 2,116,669 before the 2024 election .

“Texas counties have utilized the suspense list as a way to keep voter rolls updated and protect the rights of Texans to cast their ballots for many years," said Alicia Pierce, a spokesperson for the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. “There is nothing new about this process and the numbers are consistent with what we have seen in previous election cycles.”

Pierce encouraged voters to check their status before the Oct. 5 registration deadline and update their address if necessary.

Some of those posting about being placed on the suspense list claimed to be recent voters who had been at the same address for years. Others expressed concern that problems with the U.S. Postal Service could contribute to issues with people's ability to vote.

In August, the Postal Service introduced new requirements for mail ballots less than two weeks before some states begin sending them. The Postal Service is trying to comply with an executive order issued in March by President Donald Trump that would restrict voting by mail. Trump's order has been temporarily halted by a federal judge.

A whistleblower statement released Tuesday by Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal alleges that the Postal Service is poised to launch a hastily built, error-riddled computer system that could jeopardize the process of mail voting relied upon by one-third of all voters.

What should voters on the suspense list do next?

If voters have moved, they can update their address by sending in a voter registration application by Oct. 5. Voters who miss the deadline and moved within the same county can vote early or on Election Day by filling out a statement of residence form.

Those who miss the deadline and have moved to a new county can vote in the new county by filling out a limited ballot during the early voting period only. Limited ballots include only candidates and measures shared between the voter's old and new county.

Voters on the suspense list who haven't moved can confirm their address by completing a statement of residence form. Any questions should be directed to the Texas Elections Division .

Under state and federal law, voters are only removed from voter rolls after they have been sent a notice that their registration is subject to cancellation and two subsequent federal election cycles have passed without any response or voting activity. Voter registration cannot be canceled only because of a failure to vote.

The suspense list was established in 1995 . It was a response to the National Voter Registration Act passed two years earlier, which requires states to maintain accurate voter rolls. Many other states , aside from the six that are exempt from the act, have similar systems in place. Suspense voters are typically called inactive voters outside of Texas.

“The top line for voters is this is not something to be worried about at all,” said Chris Mann, research director at the Center for Election Innovation and Research. “In fact, voters should be reassured that Texas is doing what it is supposed to be doing under the law and best practice.”

Find AP Fact Checks here: https://apnews.com/APFactCheck .