FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Declan Wucherpfennig scored 15 points as Fairfield beat Navy 75-59 on Friday.

Wucherpfennig also had 12 rebounds for the Stags (5-2). Peyton Smith and Tony Williams each scored 12 points.

Jordan Pennick finished with 15 points for the Midshipmen (5-4). Navy also got 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks from David Burnett.

Fairfield took the lead for good with 19:46 left in the first half. The score was 38-23 at halftime, with Wucherpfennig racking up 11 points. Fairfield outscored Navy in the second half by one point, with Jaden Brown scoring a team-high eight points after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.