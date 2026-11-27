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Fairfield knocks off Navy 75-59
Fairfield defeated Navy 75-59 in college basketball; the victory moves the winning team to a 5-2 record on the season
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LA NACION
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Declan Wucherpfennig scored 15 points as Fairfield beat Navy 75-59 on Friday.
Wucherpfennig also had 12 rebounds for the Stags (5-2). Peyton Smith and Tony Williams each scored 12 points.
Jordan Pennick finished with 15 points for the Midshipmen (5-4). Navy also got 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks from David Burnett.
Fairfield took the lead for good with 19:46 left in the first half. The score was 38-23 at halftime, with Wucherpfennig racking up 11 points. Fairfield outscored Navy in the second half by one point, with Jaden Brown scoring a team-high eight points after intermission.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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