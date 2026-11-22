KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Faizon Brandon had two long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, Tennessee's stifling defense shut down LSU late, and the No. 9 Volunteers beat the Tigers 27-13 on Saturday to maintain their place in the College Football Playoff hunt.

Brandon, a freshman who shared time at quarterback with George MacIntyre, broke a 13-all tie with an 18-yard touchdown run, then added a 55-yard scoring scamper with just over 4 minutes remaining to put the game away.

MacIntyre was just 12 of 21 for 79 yards with a touchdown pass.

The Vols (9-2, 6-2 SEC), who were ranked ninth in the latest poll released by the playoff selection committee, struggled on offense most of the game. They committed three turnovers, were 3 of 16 on third down and finished with 325 yards of total offense.

LSU (6-5, 3-5) couldn't handle the Vols' defense, though.

Sam Leavitt threw for 222 yards and a touchdown, but he also was sacked eight times. The Tigers ran 34 times for 43 yards, an average of just 1.3 per carry. And coach Lane Kiffin's team was flagged 16 times, eight of which were false starts, thanks in part to a raucous crowd packed inside of Neyland Stadium.

LSU's only touchdown, a pass from Leavitt to Tre'Dey Green in the third quarter, came only after the Vols' Qua Moss muffed a punt and the Tigers recovered on the Tennessee 9. It sent the game to the fourth quarter tied 13-all.

With 3:14 remaining, and the Vols leading by two touchdowns, a pass interference call on Moss led to fans tossing golf balls on the field. The game was stopped as LSU left its sideline and stood in the middle of the field to avoid direct hits.

Tennessee led 10-6 after a defensive first half in which the teams combined for just 235 yards. LSU got two field goals off Tennessee turnovers, while MacIntyre hit DaSaahn Brame with a 2-yard TD pass to give the Vols the lead at the break.

The Takeaway

LSU: Kiffin is the first Tigers coach to lose five SEC games in his first season since Gaynell Tinsley in 1948.

Tennessee: The game was costly on the injury front for the Vols with linebacker Arion Carter leaving late with an ankle injury and running back DeSean Bishop with a leg injury.

Up Next

LSU: The Tigers finish the regular season at Arkansas next Saturday.

Tennessee: The Vols head to Vanderbilt next Saturday.

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